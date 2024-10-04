Good Friday morning! Welcome to the weekend! Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County…

Pictured: Kelly Paiva shared this photo of Bill Branch in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. See more photos and share your own in our Hiking Big South Fork group on Facebook.

Weather

☀️ Warm, dry weather will continue all weekend long!

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:35/7:17 • Records: 92° (2019), 25° (1974) • YTD Rainfall: 46.3” (Normal: 45.4”).

Details: Our run of warm-but-gorgeous weather began yesterday, and it’s going to continue through the weekend. There’s only a very slight chance of an afternoon shower today; most folks will be dry. Otherwise we’ll see abundant sunshine all weekend, with temperatures in the low 80s.

Further Out: There’ll be another very slight chance of isolated showers Sunday night, as a cold front moves through. Much more comfortable temperatures are in store for much of next week. We’ll see afternoon temps generally around 70°. Nighttime lows will drop into the low to mid 40s most nights. We’re going to see very dry conditions all the way through the first half of October, which is excellent news for areas in East Tennessee/western North Carolina that are recovering from the Hurricane Helene floods.

Frost/Freeze Watch: It continues to look like our biggest cold shot of the season, to date, will roll down the pike around Oct. 16-17. This will be a transient cold shot that won’t last long. It remains to be seen whether it’ll get cold enough for a frost or freeze. For now, the growing season continues and the 10/16 timeframe is simply something to keep an eye on.

You can always find the latest weather forecast and weather conditions on our Eye To The Sky page.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: High school football finds Oneida traveling to Jamestown to face York Institute at 8 p.m., and Scott High traveling to Williamsburg, Ky. to face Whitley County at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report beginning at 6:45 p.m. Watch on YouTube, or on Channels 190-191 if you’re a Highland Media subscriber.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on the courthouse mall in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? Find a complete listing of service times in our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

