Pictured: The sun sets along Coopertown Road in West Oneida Wednesday evening. (Photo: Rachel Garrett.)

Weather

☀️ Warm temperatures will continue today, but much nicer weather is on the way for the weekend!

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:12/7:59 • Records: 93° (1998), 44° (2010) • YTD Rainfall: 41.3” (Normal: 41.8”).

Details: We’ll top out in the mid 80s today with sunny skies — a little warmer than normal for this time of year. But cooler temperatures are on the way. A cold front will move through overnight, bringing with it a slight chance of rain showers. Not everyone will see rain tonight, and those who do will see very little; probably not even enough to settle the dust. High school football will be okay tomorrow night, with any rain showers that do threaten our area holding off until the overnight hours.

Further Out: Our high temperature will only be in the low 70s tomorrow and Sunday, with lows dropping into the mid 40s each night. Temperatures will quickly begin to rebound on Monday, and we’ll be in the low to mid 80s much of next week. Otherwise, dry weather will continue, with no rain chances in sight. Slightly above-normal temperatures and near-normal rainfall should be the general theme for the second half of September.

The Latest

➔ Oneida rolls past Rockwood: Oneida picked up its first soccer win of the season Tuesday night by defeating Rockwood 9-0. Freshman Addison Cross had her first career hat trick, as the Indians started off district play on the right foot.

➔ Friday night lights: Oneida will have its first home game of the season tonight, hosting Eagleton at 7:30 p.m., while Scott High will travel to Clinton at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live by the IH Sports Network, with pregame starting at 6:15 p.m. in Clinton and 6:30 p.m. in Oneida. Watch on Highland Media channels 190 and 191, or on YouTube.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: In high school football, Oneida hosts Eagleton (7:30 p.m.) while Scott High travels to Clinton (7 p.m.). Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Rockwood and 7:15 p.m. in Crossville. Watch on SFN Channels 190 and 191 on Highland Media, on YouTube, or on our Facebook pages: Independent Herald, IH Sports Network.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on the courthouse mall in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: First Saturday night services will be held at Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.), East Robbins Missionary Baptist Church (6 p.m.), Norma Missionary Baptist Church (6 p.m.), and Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com/church-directory.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? One to consider is First United Methodist Church of Oneida. It is located at 234 N. Main Street. The pastor is David Gass. Services include Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. For more, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

⦿ Sunday: Pine Grove Baptist Church will have homecoming services beginning at 10 a.m. The Blakleys will be singing and Bro. Tim Inklebarger will bring the message.

