Weather

🌤️ We’ll see clouds give way to sun today, along with milder temperatures.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:50/8:36 • Records: 100° (1980), 45° (1989) • YTD Rainfall: 40.6” (Normal: 38.0”).

Details: We’ll see remnant clouds from last night’s weak disturbance early today, but we’ll gradually see the clouds give way to sunshine with a high in the low to mid 80s. The weekend looks really nice for this time of year: full sunshine, with temperatures lucky to break 80°. Monday and Tuesday look pretty nice as well, as temperatures remain slightly below average. We’ll be a little bit chilly Sunday and Monday mornings, as we wake up to temperatures in the mid 50s.

Further Out: We’ll gradually see the typical summer heat and humidity build next week, along with a return of daily chances for thunderstorms. But for the most part our weather will continue to be rather mundane for this time of year — not too hot, not too wet. This same pattern should continue throughout the remainder of the month.

River Conditions: Streamflows have dropped back to about normal for this time of year. The Big South Fork River has dropped to about 250 cfs, which is only slightly above the average for the date. Further upstream, Clear Fork has dropped to about 70 cfs — quite a bit above the average of around 40 cfs, but not exactly roaring. Water clarity has improved from last week’s thunderstorms, and streamflows will continue to slowly drop this weekend and into the first part of next week.

The Latest

➔ Uncovering the identity of early school superintendent: Scott County’s second superintendent of schools, serving from 1869-1871, has always been something of a mystery, listed officially as Lafayette Spaule. As it turns out, that person appears to have been Dr. Lafayette Sproule, who was the brother-in-law of Scott County’s Civil War heroine, Julia Marcum.

➔ Considering food truck park: Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers has proposed allowing food trucks to set up at John John Yancey Memorial Park in Huntsville during certain hours each day.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on the courthouse mall in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: The U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum will be open on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month in 2024, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School as part of the Museum of Scott County complex.

⦿ Saturday: Second Saturday night service will be held at Jake’s Branch United Baptist Church at 6 p.m. For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com/church-directory.

⦿ Sunday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? One to consider is Antioch Baptist Church. It is located at 5126 Norma Road in Huntsville, and the pastor is Carlie Duncan. Sunday services include Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m., and Sunday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. For more, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

