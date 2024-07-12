TGIF! 😎 Welcome to the weekend! Here’s a brief look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend…

Weather

☀️ It’s going to be a dry, hot weekend.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:28/8:59 • Records: 93° (2000), 47° (1975) • YTD Rainfall: 32.7” (Normal: 33.0”)

Details: We’ll top out around 90° today with sunny skies and no breeze to help cool things down. It’s going to be a stagnant, hot afternoon. The next several days will be carbon copies of today. Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid 90s by early next week, when we will challenge daily heat records for our area. The next rain chance comes Tuesday afternoon, but it’s a very slight chance.

Further Out: There is a chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday of next week, followed by milder temperatures, as we finally start to beat back this heat a little. There’s a chance that we could actually see some below-normal temperatures for a few days beginning next weekend. Unfortunately, there’s no abundance of rainfall in sight anytime soon, so drought conditions will continue to worsen in the short term.

River Conditions: Water clarity is good and temperatures are above-normal for this time of year. The Big South Fork River is flowing just above 60 cfs at Leatherwood Ford, and has reached a record low level for this time of year. Upstream, Clear Fork is flowing at about 8 cfs at Burnt Mill Ford. No improvements to stream flows are likely through at least Wednesday of next week, and the BSF will continue to set record lows between now and then.

You can always find the latest weather forecast and weather conditions on our Eye To The Sky page.

The Latest

➔ RUMOR HAS IT: A post has been making the rounds on Facebook claiming that a 3-year-old girl has been discovered by police in Scott County and they need help locating her family. That post is fake and should not be shared.

➔ DROUGHT CONDITIONS SPREAD: Moderate drought conditions are expanding into the North Cumberland region, as an ongoing lack of rainfall presents problems for gardeners and landscapers.

➔ JOBLESS RATE JUMPS TO 4.1%: Scott County’s unemployment rate increased half a percentage point in May to 4.1%, and is tied for the third-highest unemployment rate in the state, even though it remains at historically low levels.

➔ EVEN HOTTER WEATHER ON THE WAY: It’s been a very hot summer so far, with the greatest number of 90° days in over a decade, but even hotter weather is coming. Heat records will likely be challenge Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, as temperatures soar into the mid 90s. So far, the hottest day this summer has been 93°.

➔ PHILLIPS WITHDRAWS: Tim Phillips has withdrawn his name from consideration in the race for Scott County Assessor of Property, just two days before the start of early voting. His name will still appear on the ballot, however; it is too late for it to be taken off. His decision means incumbent Tiffany Jeffers will almost certainly receive another term in office.

➔ YAGER STOPS IN SCOTT: At a campaign stop in Huntsville on Wednesday, State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, touted his record and called on voters to head to the polls and vote in the upcoming August 1 primary. Yager is facing a primary opponent for the first time in his political career. He was joined in Scott County by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson of Franklin.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30pm to 5:30pm at Huntsville, 9am to 5pm at Oneida, and 1:30pm to 5:30pm at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on Scott High Drive in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: The U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum will be open on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month in 2024, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School as part of the Museum of Scott County complex.

⦿ Saturday: Music on Main returns to Oneida’s South Main Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The theme is “Grand Ol’ Appalachia.” There will be food, shopping, history and more.

⦿ Saturday: Second Saturday night service will be held at Jake’s Branch United Baptist Church at 6 p.m. For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com/church-directory.

⦿ Sunday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? One to consider is Faith of God Church. It is located at 1435 Tunnel Hill Road in Helenwood, and the pastor is Shane R. Phillips. Services are held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

⦿ LOOKING AHEAD: The Independent Herald and South Fork Networks will host a candidate forum on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m. and televised live on YouTube, Facebook and Highland Media Channel 190. Voters will be able to hear from candidates in the Assessor of Property race and all local school board races. Tim Smith will serve as moderator.

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

