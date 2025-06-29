First National Bank President Mark Kline (left) is pictured with John Lancaster of First Freedom Bank in Lebanon, Tenn., and Greg Crihfield of The Lauderdale County Bank in Halls, Tenn.

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. | Mark Kline, president of First National Bank of Oneida, has been named to the board of directors of the Tennessee Bankers Association.

Kline was elected to the board at its 135th annual meeting in Marco Island, Fla. earlier this month. He will represent East Tennessee on the board, and was elected to a three-year term. Also elected to three-year terms were John Lancaster of First Freedom Bank in Lebanon, Tenn., and Greg Crihfield of The Lauderdale County Bank in Halls, Tenn., representing Middle and West Tennessee, respectively.

Officers for the 2025-2026 year are Gene Henson, of Trustmark National Bank in Memphis, as chairman; Gay Dempsey, of Bank of Lincoln County in Fayetteville, Tenn. as chairman-elect; and Rob Barger, of First Century Bank in Tazewell, Tenn., as vice chairman.

