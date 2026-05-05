HUNTSVILLE | A Scott County man awaits sentencing after being convicted by a jury Friday of reckless homicide in connection with the October 2021 shooting death of Crystal Chambers in the Ditney Trail area east of Huntsville.

Harley D. Holicki, 40, was convicted of reckless homicide on Friday, following a four-day trial in Scott County Criminal Court. He was implicated in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Crystal Chambers, in October 2021.

Chambers, who was 35 at the time of her death, was a mother of three children. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, she died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between her father, Larry Chambers, and her ex-boyfriend, Holicki, at a Ditney Trail residence on Oct. 25, 2021.

The TBI sought and obtained indictments against both men in March 2022, charging each of them with reckless homicide.

Representing the state at last week’s trial were assistant district attorneys Apryl Bradshaw and Graham Wilson.

Following the guilty verdict, Judge Zachary Walden ordered a pre-sentence investigation report and set the case for sentencing on Aug. 10, 2026.

In Tennessee, reckless homicide is a Class D felony that is punishable by two to 12 years in prison.

Chambers was survived by her children, Kaydence Reign, Dominick Kaceton, and Killian McKinley.