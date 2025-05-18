ONEIDA | Plateau Electric Cooperative members selected two new faces to the utility’s board of directors Saturday in an election decided by razor-thin margins.

Former Oneida alderman Tobey Mays and former Scott County Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd were elected to the board in the annual election.

Mays defeated former Oneida mayoral candidate Bruce Mays by a single vote in the race for a board seat to represent Oneida. Byrd defeated banker and coach Jeff Buttram by just four votes in the race for a board seat to represent Scott County.