Mud & Grace Transfers won the Judges’ Choice award at the 77th annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Photo: Ben Garrett/IH.)

ONEIDA | Mud & Grace Transfers took top prize at the 77th annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Saturday, winning Judges’ Choice.

The company built an elaborate float themed as a Santa’s workshop on wheels, tossing out stuffed animals to children along the 1.7-mile parade route, which led from HBD/Thermoid on Industrial Lane to Oneida Elementary School on Claude Terry Drive.

Thousands of parade-goers lined Alberta Street for the annual event, which is traditionally held on the first Saturday in December. Near perfect weather greeted the parade, with some sun and temperatures in the mid 40s. There were more than 90 entries in the parade, which featured more than 200 moving pieces.

Emma Hughett, the Huntsville student who has been battling childhood leukemia for the past year, served as grand marshal of the parade. It was also led by Scott County Chamber of Commerce President Linda Byrge.

Other prize-winners included:

New Life Tabernacle, 1st place, religious category, for its float featuring a church house complete with live Christmas music performed by members of the church.

Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 2nd place, religious category, for its float featuring Jesus on the cross.

Tony Litton Presents, 1st place, special category, for his float featuring Disney’s Beauty & The Beast.

Tiffany Jeffers, Scott County Assessor of Property, 2nd place, special category, for her family’s float themed after the popular Christmas movie “Christmas Vacation,” starring Chevy Chase as Clark W. Griswold.

Quality Home Health, 3rd place, special category, for its float featuring a giant Radio Flyer wagon filled with toys.

Pappy’s Peddler’s Mall, 1st place, traditional category, themed after a child’s Christmas dream at the North Pole.

STAND, 2nd place, traditional category, for its float featuring a family Christmas scene with rocking chairs and fireplace around the Christmas tree.

TCAT Oneida/Huntsville’s Allied Health and Medical Assisting program, for its float featuring a candyland theme.