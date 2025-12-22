HUNTSVILLE | Nearly two dozen candidates picked up qualifying petitions on Monday, the first day of qualifying for the August 2026 general election in Scott County, according to Administrator of Elections Gabe Krahn.

A total of 23 candidates picked up paperwork across the various offices that are up for election in 2026 — which includes most county-wide offices in Scott County, all county commission seats, and some school board seats.

There were few major surprises on the list after the first day of qualifying; most of those who picked up paperwork were incumbents or candidates who had already made known their intention to seek election.

Among those who picked up papers on the first day:

• Scott County Mayor: First-term incumbent Jerried Jeffers picked up paperwork, as did Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers.

• Sheriff: First-term incumbent Brian Keeton picked up his qualifying petition, along with former Sheriff’s Department employees Dennis Chambers and Kris Lewallen.

• Road Superintendent: Incumbent Kelvin King picked up paperwork, along with challenger Colby Strunk.

• County clerk: Incumbent Felicia Hamby Bilbrey picked up paperwork, as did challenger and past opponent Amanda Chambers Sexton.

• Other countywide offices: Incumbents John A. Beaty (county attorney), Donnie Phillips (circuit court clerk), Ashley Newport Riseden (register of deeds) and Rena Erwin (trustee) picked up paperwork.

• County Commission: Incumbents David “Blue” Day (1st District), Joyce Keeton (2nd District), Kenny Chadwell (4th District), Colby Burke (6th District) and Jared Burke (7th District) picked up, along with challengers Daniel Murley (3rd District) and Zack Strunk (5th District).

• School Board: In the 7th District, incumbent Tressa Murphy and challenger Matt Stiltner each picked up paperwork. School board seats are also up for election in the 1st, 4th and 5th districts, along with three seats on the Oneida Special School District board of education.

Most of the candidates who picked up Monday intent to run as independent candidates, which means they will bypass the May 2026 primary and skip straight to the general election in August. Exceptions are Brian Keeton (Sheriff), Kelvin King (Road Superintendent), Ashley Riseden (Register of Deeds), Dennis Jeffers (County Mayor), Amanda Sexton (County Clerk) and Donnie Phillips (Circuit Court Clerk), each of whom intend to run as Republicans.

The qualifying period will continue through Feb. 19.