Oneida Middle School’s Jr. Beta Club Marketing Team is pictured after their ninth place national finish in Orlando, Fla. From left to right are Rebekah Cruz, Bryleigh Strunk, Paizleigh Lowe, Lyla Thompson, Kambel Gazay and Syler Lawson.

After recording a fourth place finish at the state-level competition in November, Oneida Middle School’s Jr. Beta Club Marketing Team placed ninth in the national competition at the National Jr. Beta Club Convention, held last week in Orlando, Fla.

According to OMS instructor Leigh Culver, the club’s sponsor, the strong national showing was the culmination of months of hard work by her students.

“For months, the girls fundraised, practiced, visited the nursing home and were dedicated to doing their best in Florida,” she said.

The OMS Jr. Beta Club competed against more than 70 other Beta Club marketing teams from across the nation.

“Proud is an understatement, as their hard work and dedication not only earned them top state honors, but top national honors as well,” Culver said. “To my knowledge, this is something that has never been accomplished in the school’s history.”

Culver said the girls on the club’s marketing team took their assignment to heart.

“They have truly poured their hearts and souls into this project and their hard work has most definitely paid off,” she said.

Culver complimented Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center for allowing the club’s marketing team to visit with residents, and United Cumberland Bank and Highland Telephone Cooperative for donating towards the trip to Orlando.