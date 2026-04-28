ONEIDA | Six co-valedictorians, five co-salutatorians, and a total of 14 students have been named top academic achievers in Oneida High School’s Class of 2026, Principal Stacy Love announced Tuesday.

Named the class’s valedictorians, with a GPA of 4.10714, are Isabella Bullar, Brady Burke, Kobie Kidd, Mason Laftery, Kamryn Stiltner, and Mariana Wright. Named the class’s salutatorians, with a GPA of 4.07143, are Anne Cross, Jolie Duncan, Hannah Foster, Jonathan Marcum, and Ethan Shockley. Rounding out this year’s honor graduates are Maggie Hamilton, with a GPA of 4.03571, and Allie Elmore and Miley Vanhook, with a GPA of 4.0.

Isabella Bullard is the daughter of Eilen Slaven and Stanley Bullard and stepdaughter of Barry Slaven. She is involved in Beta Club, National Honor Society, Band, Drama, and is the School Board Student Representative.

Brady Burke is the son of Melissa and Monty Burke. He is a two year member of National Honor Society, one year member of the Beta Club, and four year member of the football team. He earned All-Region Awards three times in his high school football career and received All-Academic Team honors twice. After graduation, Brady plans to attend Tennessee Tech and major in engineering.

Kobie Kidd is the daughter of Collin and Jade Kidd. She is a three year member of Beta Club, a two year member of National Honors, and has completed over 30 credit hours of dual enrollment courses. She plans to attend college and become a Radiologic Technologist.

Mason Lafferty is the son of Chris and Christina Tucker, and the late Mark Lafferty. He is a three year member of Beta Club and a two year member of the National Honor Society. He is deeply honored to receive the Valedictorian title in recognition of his hard work over the past four years. After graduation, Mason plans to attend a four year university to pursue a degree in engineering.

Kamryn Stiltner is the daughter of Leisha and David Lowe, and Matt Stiltner. She is a four year member of the OHS Lady Indians soccer and basketball teams. Kamryn has remained active in Best Buddies, Beta Club, National Honor Society, and serving as class vice president. She has also challenged herself through dual enrollment courses. Kamryn has been accepted to East Tennessee State University where she will be majoring in nursing. She credits her achievements to hard work, perseverance, and giving all glory to the Lord.

Mari Wright is the daughter of Melisa Wright and Darek Wright. She serves as the secretary for Beta Club and as the historian for the National Honor Society. Mari is also a four year member of the OHS cheer squad and has participated in Best Buddies for three years. In addition, she is active with the youth of Little Charity Church. Following graduation, Mari plans to attend the University of the Cumberlands to pursue a career as a Physician Assistant.

Anne Cross is the daughter of Rick and Kendra Cross. She is a proud member of the BETA Club, National Honor Society, Best Buddies, and Imprints of Honor Club. She plans to attend Tennessee Tech University after graduation and major in Zoology.

Jolie Duncan is the daughter of Will and Amanda Duncan. She is a three year member of the Beta Club and a two year member of Best Buddies and a four year member of the Softball team. After high school, Jolie is furthering her education at Tennessee Tech, where she will major in agribusiness and management.

Hannah Foster is the daughter of Paul and Chasity Foster. She is a three year member of the Beta Club, secretary of National Honor Society, president of the STAND YSLI Youth Coalition Board, three year member of Best Buddies, and she has over 500 service hours. She plans to attend college and pursue graduate studies to become a juvenile court advocate dedicated to supporting youth within the justice system. She was also the recipient of the Distinguished Tennessean Award from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Jonathan Marcum has been at Oneida High School since his Kindergarten year. He has always valued hard work and strived to do his best in whatever he does. He is honored to receive this title as a result of his hard work and dedication he has put in these last four years. Go Indians!

Ethan Shockley, the son of John and Jennifer Shockley, is a four year member of FFA, as well as a member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society. He is a dedicated and hardworking student who always strives to be empathetic toward others. He will be attending the University of Tennessee in the Chancellor’s Honors Program, where he is enrolled in a Pre-Med program. He hopes to one day work in the field of Oncology as a Molecular Pathologist.

Maggie Hamilton is the daughter of Trace and Chris Hamilton. She is a three year member of Beta Club and Best Buddies, as well as a two year member of the National Honor Society. After high school, Maggie plans to further her education at Roane State Community College where she will study to become a radiologic technologist.

Allie Elmore is involved in several clubs including Beta Club and National Honors. She has participated in Best Buddies. She have maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout my academic career, and I now have Honor Graduate status. She plans to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville this fall to pursue a career as a forensic psychologist.

Miley (Olivia) Van Hook is the daughter of Jason Van Hook and Miley Michelle Van Hook. She has been involved in band, drama, Beta Club, and National Honor Society.