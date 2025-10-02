Good Thursday evening! This is The Weekender, a final look at this week’s news from the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) any of these newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t subscribed, please consider doing so!

Rate increase announced by Plateau Electric

ONEIDA | Plateau Electric Cooperative has announced a $2-per-month increase to its base customer charge for residential and general power customers, which will become effective in October 2025. Additionally, non-residential customers are seeing a “slight increase” in their kilowatt hour charge, although PEC did not specify what the increase will be.

“Due to increasing costs of materials, equipment, and overall inflation we have no choice but to share these increases in an effective and economical manner that will have the least impact on our customers,” PEC said in a statement. “We know how important affordable energy is to our customers and the communities we serve, and we do not take these decisions lightly.

“Please know that our team is working diligently to manage expenses and operate as efficiently as possible,” the utility added. “We are committed to providing and maintaining our infrastructure today and for generations to come.”

Sea Cadet Corps to celebrate Navy’s 250th birthday at U.S.S. Tennessee museum in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE | The Smoky Mountain Anchor Division, a local unit of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, will celebrate the Navy’s 250th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 11, at the U.S.S. Tennessee World War II Remembrance Museum on the campus of Scott High School, museum director Jeff Swanson announced this week.

The event, which will occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will recognize the milestone in the Navy’s history with cadets laying a wreath at the memorial and providing 250 cupcakes, donuts and desserts. Admission is free.

Established in 2005, the museum serves as a living memorial to the battleship and her crew and houses the largest collection of artifacts and memorabilia from the Tennessee in the world. The primary mission of the museum is to ensure that the Legacies of the ship, her crew, and national history do not fade from memory forever.

“The U.S.S. Tennessee Museum is a jewel of a place,” said Dr. Carroll Van West, Tennessee State Historian. “Not only does it tell a powerful World War II story — yes, this ship survived Pearl Harbor to fight again — but through the museum’s compelling objects, photos, and sailor mementos, you are reminded of the everyday lives of naval sailors and why the stories of these citizen warriors should always be at the forefront of our World War II history.”

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is the Navy’s youth development program helping young people from ages 10 to 18 develop leadership skills and prepare for adulthood through naval-related education and activities. It emphasizes moral character, life skills, and technical knowledge offering a disciplined environment for growth and learning. Sea Cadets give back to the community at volunteer events throughout the year, donating more than 400 hours annually.

For information regarding the museum, contact swansonjefferyh@gmail.com.

The weekend

☀️ Weather: Hot and dry will be the theme of this weekend, with daily temperatures in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.

—

📅 Community Calendar

• Friday: Oneida football will travel to Oliver Springs and Scott High football will travel to Union County. The Scott game kicks off at 7 p.m., and the Oneida game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, with the Rogers Group Pregame beginning at 6 p.m.

• Saturday: First Saturday night services will be held at Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.), East Robbins Missionary Baptist Church (6 p.m.), Norma Missionary Baptist Church (6 p.m.), and Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com.

• Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

—

Scenic Sale!

