ONEIDA | Dr. Jeanny Phillips has stepped down as Oneida Special School District’s director of schools, after a 10-year tenure in that role.

By a 5-0 vote at a special called meeting Monday, the OSSD Board of Education voted to approve a proposal shifting Phillips’ employment from the director of schools position to principal of the school system’s new virtual academy.

Kelly Posey Chitwood, a former principal at Oneida Middle School who currently serves in the central office as the director of the school system’s coordinated school health program, has been named the interim director of schools.

Phillips is a 27-year veteran of the OSSD. She began her career as a kindergarten teacher in 1999, and quickly ascended through the ranks of administration from 2010 until she was appointed director of schools in 2016, first serving as testing coordinator, then instructional supervisor.

Phillips succeeded Ann Sexton as Oneida’s director of schools. She is married to former Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

Chitwood transitioned to the Central Office after serving as principal of Oneida Middle School. She also represents the 5th District on Scott County Commission.