Jason Pike has been named the new girls basketball coach at Oneida High School, Oneida Special School District Director Dr. Jeanny Phillips announced Friday morning.

Pike, a 1995 graduate of OHS, is a former head coach of the Oneida Middle School boys basketball program and has coached in various other capacities, as well. He spent this past season as an assistant coach on Marv West’s staff. He has also served as an assistant coach of the Oneida High School boys basketball program, and has been the head coach of the Oneida Middle School baseball program. He currently works as Oneida’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) teacher and the high school’s strength and conditioning coordinator.

“We are excited to have Coach Pike leading our girls’ basketball program,” said Phillips. “His loyalty, deep connection to our school community, and proven track record make him the ideal leader to guide the Lady Indians forward.”

Pike is married to Becky Pike, who is a practical nursing instructor at TCAT Oneida/Huntsville. They have two daughters, Kelsey and Madison.

“Former players frequently describe Coach Pike as caring, determined, and passionate about mentoring young athletes,” Phillips said. “He is committed to building on the program’s positive momentum while emphasizing academic success, character development, and competitive excellence.”