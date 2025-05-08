BANDY CREEK | Beginning May 6, the National Park Service will initiate critical maintenance work on the Twin Arches Loop Trail in Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. Trail crews will rehabilitate all wooden stairs and ladders along the route to improve safety and enhance the visitor experience.

To minimize disruption to hikers, the trail will remain partially accessible during the project. One half of the loop will be closed at a time, allowing for continued access to the Twin Arches via an out-and-back hike. Once work is completed on one side of the loop, that section will reopen and work will begin on the opposite side.

These partial closures are necessary to protect public safety while repairs are underway. The work is expected to be completed by mid-June, weather permitting.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, use caution in the area, and respect posted closures for their safety and the safety of work crews.