Sale price for Roberta property at Bear Creek will exceed $3 million

A sealed container is unloaded from a train at a transfer station similar to what Trans-Rail Waste Services says it plans to build in Winfield.

Documentation filed with the State of Tennessee indicates that developers of a planned landfill in Oneida will pay at least $3.4 million for the property the facility will be situated on.

In total, properties being eyed by the developers are about 700 acres. A significant chunk of the acreage is owned by Bearcat Properties Inc., an Oneida-based company that purchased the property out of foreclosure in 2020.

A transfer station that is being planned on Poplar Lane in Winfield is located on a portion of the property currently owned by Bearcat. As a supplement to a permit application filed with the TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation on May 30, Adair Realty president Kris Miller submitted a copy of the purchase agreement between Adair and Bearcat.

Knox Horner, who is the face of the landfill efforts and has appeared publicly at meetings of both Scott County Commission and the Winfield Board of Mayor & Aldermen, has previously said that he represents “a group of investors” who are interested in establishing a landfill, though it isn’t clear who those investors are.

Miller, who lists himself as the president of Adair Realty, is also the president of Ackerman & Co., an Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm. Jim Eyre, who is listed as the project manager on the transfer station permit application, has an Ackerman & Co. email address.

According to a landowner statement filed with the May 30 application, Miller states that the owner of the property where the transfer station will be located “is currently Bearcat, Inc. with whom we, Adair Realty, have a binding Purchase and Sale Agreement.” Under conditions of the PSA, the land was assigned to Trans-Rail Waste Services LLC, a new company based in Chattanooga.

According to the PSA, the Bearcat property holdings amount to 398.97 acres in four different tracts. The PSA was initiated in October 2023, and states that the purchase price of the property is $3.4 million if the closing date was within 180 days, increasing to $4 million depending on when the deal was closed. Adair Realty paid a deposit of $50,000 to Bearcat on the front end.

Horner is listed as a buyer on that PSA, in addition to Adair Realty in care of Ackerman & Co.

The Bearcat property is among around 2,000 acres stretching from Bear Creek Road in Oneida to near Kingtown Road in Winfield that was originally owned by Oneida businessman Johnny King, who began eyeing a landfill on the property as far back as the mid 1980s. A portion of the property was subject to an extended legal battle between Scott County and King that began when Scott County Commission voted to reject King’s petition for a landfill in 1989 and ended when an 8th Judicial District Chancery Court judge ruled in King’s favor in 1992. Roberta Sanitary Landfill was ultimately licensed in the mid 1990s, and today is owned by Texas-based Waste Connections LLC as Volunteer Regional Landfill. Waste Connections holds approximately 800 acres of the former King property.

In 2010, a second landfill application was made under the name Roberta Phase II, initially consisting of 24 acres. TDEC approved the application in July 2010, following a series of public hearings in Oneida. King still owned the property in 2010. The landfill was never constructed and he passed in 2013.

In 2018, United Cumberland Bank foreclosed on several hundred acres of the Roberta property, including the tract that includes the landfill permit issued in 2010 and the tract where the proposed transfer station will be located.

In February 2020, Bearcat Properties purchased the former Roberta property from UCB. Tax records show that the purchase price was $1.3 million.

It was in October 2023 that Bearcat entered into the agreement to sell the property to Adair Realty. That agreement was signed by Miller on behalf of Adair Realty, and by LaFollette businessman Michael Malicote, who is president of Bearcat.

It appears to have been in late 2024 that Horner began doing his due diligence in Scott County as preparations for a new landfill application ramped up. TDEC’s Division of Solid Waste Management issued a letter to Roberta Phase II in February 2025 stating that it had been made aware that a potential new owner of the property was interested in constructing a landfill. The letter further stated that construction could not begin until authorized in writing by the agency.

“A brief review of the permit versus present conditions has led DSWM to identify a number of changes since the permit issuance that will require additional investigation and assessment and a formal submittal,” the agency wrote, referring to the July 2010 issuance of the 24-acre landfill permit.

Copied on the letter were Horner and Eyre, along with George J. Hyfantis, an engineer who is providing design services to the developers. Hyfantis was involved with the design of the planned Roberta Phase II landfill in 2010 and appeared at a public hearing in Oneida that spring.

Two months later, in April, an anonymous post on a Facebook group specific to Scott County stated that “I heard that there is going to be another landfill and garbage will be hauled in by train. They said they need lots of dump truck drivers to haul it from the train to the landfill. Anyone else heard about this? It’s supposed to be at the old Johnny King property beside the current landfill.”

From there, the landfill news spread like wildfire. Concerned citizens crowded into a meeting of Scott County Commission in mid May, and have since attended similar meetings in both Oneida and Winfield.

County Commission has since voted to reimplement the Jackson Rule, which expired in 2010, giving more local control over privately-owned landfills. The Town of Winfield has done the same, and has also begun the process of enacting overlay zoning that would prevent a transfer station within half a mile of a resident and a mile of a school.

Flashback: Residents turned out to oppose landfill in 2010

There have been accusations that local government officials kept public hearings secret in 2010, when the TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) was considering an application for a new landfill at Bear Creek by Roberta Phase II.

However, just as the case had been when the original Roberta Sanitary Landfill was being planned at Bear Creek in 1989, and as is the case now that another landfill is being planned on the Bear Creek property, the proposed landfill was front page news in 2010.

After several public notices published in the Independent Herald by TDEC in the winter of 2010, a pair of public hearings were held at the Oneida Municipal Services Building: one on Feb. 9 and another on March 8.

The March 8 public hearing specifically saw a standing-room-only crowd turn out to oppose the Roberta Phase II permit, which was ultimately approved by TDEC in July 2010.

Winfield attempts to stop transfer station through overlay zoning

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen here on Tuesday took the first step towards enacting a zoning overlay plan intended to prevent a trash transfer station that is being planned for Poplar Lane on the south end of town.

It’s not clear that new zoning restrictions could be used to retroactively restrict a trash transfer station, but that may be a question ultimately destined for a judge, as the developer planning the transfer station pledged to forge ahead with his plans.

By a 4-0 vote at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the board approved the first of two readings of an ordinance that will amend the town’s existing zoning ordinance by establishing a “landfill industrial overlay district.” Overlay zoning is used by municipalities to place special restrictions on certain types of industries or activities. Specifically, Winfield’s ordinance would prohibit a transfer station or landfill within one mile of a school or one-half mile of a residence.

O&W Road bridge set to be bid; High Point may be close behind

ONEIDA | Scott County Road Superintendent Kelvin King said Tuesday that the bridge on O&W Road will soon be bid, which means construction of the new bridge is not far off.

King said the bridge will be bid on July 14, which is when the Scott County Finance Committee next meets. The deadline for bids typically follows by 45 days.

The bridge, which is located just west of O&W Road’s intersection with Toomey Road, has resulted in the one-lane road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area being closed for months. The bridge was ordered closed by the TN Dept. of Transportation, which condemned the bridge following an inspection last year.

Originally part of the Oneida & Western Railroad, the bridge is one of the oldest in Scott County. It was constructed in 1914.

King said he hopes that crews will be ready to go to work before wet weather returns this winter, and that the road will be reopened to vehicular traffic in late fall or early winter.

Meanwhile, the bridge over the Norfolk-Southern Railroad on Niggs Creek Road may not be far behind. That bridge, which was also ordered closed by TDOT, must feature a design that is approved by the railroad. The railroad approves the design in stages, beginning at 30%, then 60%, then 90%, before issuing a final approval. King said Norfolk-Southern has issued the 90% approval and the final design will be submitted in the coming days. He said he anticipates hearing back from the railroad in 30 to 40 days, meaning the High Point bridge could be ready for bidding in August.

The design of the new bridge at High Point is 11 inches wider and 11 inches taller than the existing bridge, King said, due to requirements by the railroad.

Both bridges will be paid for using state funding from Tennessee’s IMPROVE Act, which was passed under Gov. Bill Haslam.

Cicadas are nearly gone, leaving tree damage in their wake

Cicadas damage trees by depositing their eggs beneath the bark of small twigs.

The incessant drone that began every morning and grew steadily quieter in the afternoons is nearly gone, and will disappear completely in the next few days. The 2025 emergence of the periodical cicada’s Brood XIV is just about over.

Now, though, comes the somewhat unsightly tree damage that the cicadas leave in their wake.

All species of cicada spend most of their lives beneath the ground. In the case of periodical cicadas, which have synchronized emergences and show up by the millions in different geographic areas each year, they spend either 13 or 17 years beneath the surface before finally emerging. Scott County and surrounding counties are home to Brood XIV, one of the 17-year varieties, which emerged this year.

The cicadas that were so noisy and so prevalent throughout the month of May are the offspring of cicadas that last emerged in 2008. Once cicadas emerge above-ground as adults, they have one purpose: to mate and reproduce. The male cicadas make all the racket we’ve been hearing for the past few weeks in order to attract the females. The females, once bred, lay hundreds of eggs. And then they die. In a few weeks — six to 10 weeks, to be exact — the eggs will hatch, the nymphs will drop to the ground and burrow several feet below the surface, and that’s where they’ll remain for the next 17 years. Although a few annual cicadas emerge every year in late summer, the next major emergence of periodical cicadas like we’ve seen this spring will be in 2042, when this year’s offspring emerge.

Throughout Scott County, tufts of dead leaves are showing up on trees. Some trees are more susceptible than others, and some areas are harder-hit than others, but most of the dead leaves can be attributed to the same thing: cicada eggs. Long after the cicadas are dead and gone, the dead leaves can still be seen.

The reason for the dead leaves: female cicadas chew tiny slits in the bark of twigs to deposit their legs. Each female deposits 200 to 400 eggs. If enough cicadas lay eggs in the bark of a single twig, that twig will sustain enough damage to die.

Because cicadas prefer small twigs, usually less than half an inch in diameter, for egg-laying, it’s only the outer layer of leaves on a tree that will die. If an entire tree limb is dying, it is likely cause by something other than cicadas — a wind storm, perhaps, or a parasite or fungus of some sort.

Oak trees are especially susceptible, but cicadas are attracted to many other species of trees, as well.

Experts say mature, healthy trees are unlikely to suffer long-term damage from the egg-laying process. Unsightly though the dead leaves may be, the damage amounts to a light pruning for most trees.

Fruit-growers should be more concerned about potential cicada damage, since the dead tips can lead to a reduced harvest this year.

The experts say that the dead tips can be pruned away, if desired. If you’re worried about disturbing the cicada eggs, it is best to wait until fall to prune the trees.

Roane State Foundation announces high school Merit Award recipients

HARRIMAN, Tenn. | Roane State Foundation recently awarded a total of 72 scholarships worth more than $67,000 to high school seniors from nearly 37 schools within the Roane State Community College service area. The Foundation's Merit Awards are presented to students who have demonstrated excellence in academics, leadership, and/or athletics and who have at least a 3.5 grade point average.



The 2024-2025 recipients include:



Ruger Garrett of Helenwood was awarded the Plateau Electric Cooperative Scholarship and majoring in Pre-Allied Health Sciences - Transfer Program (A.S.).



Jewelia Gilbert of Oneida was awarded the Plateau Electric Cooperative Scholarship and majoring in Psychology - Tennessee Transfer Path (AS).



Kaylee Smith of Winfield was awarded the W.H. Swain Scholarship Endowment and majoring in Pre-Allied Health Sciences - Transfer Program (A.S.).



Lucas Dyer of Huntsville was awarded the W.H. Swain Scholarship Endowment and majoring in Mechanical Engineering - Tennessee Transfer Path (AS).



Savannah Chitwood of Oneida was awarded the Howard H. Baker, Jr.. Presidential Scholarship Endowment and majoring in Pre-Allied Health Sciences - Transfer Program (A.S.) Pre-Allied Health Sciences.



Avery Miller of Robbins was awarded the Howard H. Baker, Jr.. Presidential Scholarship Endowment and majoring in Elementary Education K-5 - Tennessee Transfer Path (AST).



Adelyn Buttram of Oneida was awarded the Earl McDonald Scholarship and majoring in Pre-Occupational Therapy - Tennessee Transfer Path (AS).



Logan Dyer of Huntsville was awarded the Earl McDonald Scholarship and majoring in Computer Science - Transfer Program (A.S.).



Acadia Byrge of Huntsville was awarded the Bromma Pemberton Academic Excellence Scholarship and majoring in Elementary Education K-5 - Tennessee Transfer Path (AST).



Hannah Yancey of Helenwood was awarded the Bromma Pemberton Academic Excellence Scholarship and majoring in Early Childhood Edu. (Pre K-3) - Tennessee Transfer Path (AST).



William Ivey of Pioneerwas awarded the Browder/Johnston Family Scholarship Endowment and majoring in General Education - Transfer Program (A.A.).

Oneida’s Gilbert named to President’s List at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. | Nick Gilbert was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Spring Semester 2025.



A total of 14,289 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2025 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.



The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Dean’s List announced at MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. | Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating 5,986 students who appear on the dean's list for the spring 2025 semester.

To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.

Area students who made the list include:

Beth Perry of Oneida

Jerica Stanley of Oneida

The Weekend

⛈️ Weather: Rain and thunderstorms will become likely this afternoon and remain likely each day into at least the middle of next week. Heavy downpours are possible in some areas, which could lead to some isolated flooding concerns. Temperatures will be very muggy over the next few days, with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.

—

📅 Community Calendar

• Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. — rain or shine. The market is located at 600 Scott High Drive, Huntsville.

• Saturday: The Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today ($3, or $2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today ($3). The Oneida Splash Pad is also open.

• Sunday: The Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today ($3, or $2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. today ($3). The Oneida Splash Pad is also open.

• Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

