Shooting the lights out

HUNTSVILLE | Scott High coach Rusty Yaden had one word after his team suffered through a miserable shooting performance in a 53-31 loss at South Doyle on Thursday to open the season: “Horrible.”

But there was nothing horrible about Saturday’s follow-up in the friendly confines of Highlander Gymnasium.

After a 1 of 12 shooting performance from beyond the arch at South Doyle, the Lady Highlanders hit 27 three-pointers in two games Saturday, hitting 45% of their attempts.

That included a school-record 15 threes in a 72-47 win over Harriman to start the First National Bank Hall of Fame Classic. Eight different players knocked down 3-pointers, with Karlie Branscum and Myah Sharp each accounting for four, as the team shattered the old school record of 12 made 3-pointers in a game.

In a 66-21 win over Monterey later in the day, the Highlanders tied that old record — now second-best — with another 12 shots from the perimeter.

Perhaps even more impressive than all the 3-point shots: across the two games played Saturday, Scott High had 38 assists on 53 made shots.

It was quite a day for the Lady Highlanders’ young players. Sharp, a sophomore who saw considerable time off the bench as a freshman during the district championship run a year ago, hit the four 3-pointers against Harriman and finished with a team-high 19 points, a career high for her.

In the second game, against Monterey, freshman Mia Smith had an exceptional game, with 21 points.

SCOTT 72, HARRIMAN 47

Scott High did not necessarily overwhelm Harriman in the opening game of the First National Bank Classic Saturday morning. Rather, they steadily out-performed the Blue Devils across four quarters, jumping out to a seven-point lead in the first quarter and slowly pulling away for the 25-point victory.

But Karlie Branscum did her part to overwhelm Harriman in the opening period, knocking down four 3-point shots in the opening eight minutes to help her team to the early lead.

In fact, all of the Lady Highlanders’ points in the opening period came from behind the 3-point line, as Myah Sharp, Mia Smith and Addy Rogers all got in on the action.

Later, after Scott led 33-22 at the half, Sharp came alive in the third quarter with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Sharp finished with 19 points to lead the Lady Highlanders, while Branscum had 14. Addy Rogers had a double-double, with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior Calli Strunk wasn’t far off a double-double, as well, finishing with eight points and nine assists.

Scott High capped off the game with a 20-point fourth quarter that saw 3-pointers continue to fall, including a couple from newcomers Shyann Byrd and Sage Riseden.

INDIVIDUAL

Myah Sharp 19p

Addy Rogers 15p, 11r, 4s, 4b

Karlie Branscum 14p, 2r

Calli Strunk 8p, 9a, 2s

Sage Riseden 5p, 3r

Mia Smith 3p, 3r, 2a

Aimee Lewallen 3p, 3r

Shyann Byrd 3p, 2r

Hope Duncan 2p

SCOTT 66, MONTEREY 21

In the final game against Monterey, it was freshman Mia Smith who got off to the hot start, knocking down 12 points in the opening quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. She would finish the game with four 3-pointers and a game-high 21 points.

Addy Rogers had eight points in the opening period, as the Lady Highlanders completely dominated out of the gate, putting up 34 points and jumping out to a 34-10 lead before the game had hardly gotten started.

Things settled down after that, as Rusty Yaden cleared his bench in the lopsided win over the Wildcats.

Rogers finished with 12 points. Calli Strunk had five assists and five steals, while Sage Riseden also had five assists.

INDIVIDUAL

Mia Smith 21p, 3r, 2a, 3s

Addy Rogers 12p

Calli Strunk 6p, 5a, 5s

Karlie Branscum 6p, 3a, 2s

Myah Sharp 5p, 2r, 2a

Sage Riseden 5p, 5a, 2s

Kendall Gibson 3p, 3a, 4s

Shyann Byrd 2p

Hope Duncan 1p, 3r

Jacey Goodman 2r

Scott jumps to 3-0 start to season

HUNTSVILLE | After a season-opening win at South Doyle on Thursday, Scott High hit its home floor at the First National Bank Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday and picked up wins over Claiborne and Monterey for a 3-0 start to the season.

The 52-40 win over Claiborne featured a balanced attack that saw Isaiah Washam knock down 13 points and his younger brother, Landon, tack on 11. In the last game of the day, Scott put up 87 in a lopsided win over Monterey, as Landon Goodman scored 17 points, while Landon Washam added 14, Isaiah Washam and Jaigen Morgan each had 12, and Wyatt Lloyd finished with 10.

SCOTT 52, CLAIBORNE 40

Landon Washam scored seven points in the first quarter to pick up where he left off in a standout game at South Doyle, as the Highlanders jumped out to a 16-2 start against Claiborne. Goodman added five points in the first quarter.

Scott High’s commanding lead early was enough to overcome an ice-cold second period that saw the Highlanders score just three points, and then they were able to get things back in gear in the second half, pulling away for the 12-point win.

Brady Crabtree had six points in the fourth quarter to help ice the game, while Isaiah Washam had a pair of fourth quarter 3-point shots.

INDIVIDUAL

Isaiah Washam 13p, 4r, 8a

Landon Washam 11p, 3r

Jaigen Morgan 8p, 6r, 3a, 2s

Landon Goodman 8p, 3a

Brady Crabtree 6p, 2r

Wyatt Lloyd 6p, 4r, 2a

Brennan Brumett 4r

SCOTT 87, MONTEREY 40

Landon Washam scored 10 points in the first quarter, Isaiah Washam added eight, and the Highlanders scored a lot early, jumping out to a 25-12 lead over Monterey in the opening stanza.

The third quarter was when the Highlanders really blew the game open, however, Landon Goodman came alive, knocking down four 3-pointers and scoring 14 of his game-high 17 in the third period to help his team to a 33-point effort that saw them turn a 37-21 halftime lead into a commanding, 70-33 advantage as the fourth quarter began.

Braxton Potter scored eight points in the final period.

Isaiah Washam had eight assists, while Lloyd had eight rebounds.

INDIVIDUAL

Landon Goodman 17p, 2r

Landon Washam 14p, 5r, 5a, 3s

Jaigen Morgan 12p, 5r, 4a, 2s

Isaiah Washam 12p, 2r, 8a, 2s

Wyatt Lloyd 10p, 8r, 5a, 3s

Braxton Potter 8p, 3r

Brady Crabtree 6p

Devin Prewitt 3p

Brennan Brumett 3p

Houston Stanley 2p, 2a

Jacob Lowe 3r

Meet The Teams

Photos: Sarah Dunlap & LeEtta Boyatt

Scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Friday, November 21

Gatlinburg 34, Meigs Co. 30

Greeneville 28, Anderson Co. 21

Eagleton 24, Bledsoe Co. 23

Marion Co. 42, Gordonsville 14

Alcoa 38, Red Bank 13

Coalfield 40, Sale Creek 7

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Tuesday, November 18

Greenback 52, Eagleton 19

Campbell Co. 46, Oliver Springs 43

Midway 58, Jellico 36

Kingston 49, Anderson Co. 24

Sunbright 59, Mt. Pisgah 27

Oakdale 65, Clarkrange 55

Rockwood 55, FBA 22

Wednesday, November 19

Coalfield 48, Baylor 45

Thursday, November 20

South Doyle 53, Scott 31

Unaka 44, Cumberalnd Gap 33

Lenoir City 47, Campbell Co. 18

North Greene 75, Jellico 46

Meigs Co. 57, Harriman 42

Anderson Co. 51, William Blount 37

Union Co. 50, South Greene 41

Friday, November 21

Van Buren Co. 69, Wartburg 31

Saturday, November 22

Oneida 58, LaVergne 47

Scott 72, Harriman 47

Scott 66, Monterey 21

Stone Memorial 69, Oneida 44

Gatlinburg 61, Clinton 52

Coalfield 77, Copper Basin 47

Clay Co. 87, Jellico 51

York Institute 59, McMinn Central 41

Sunbright 75, Gospel Christian 17

Harriman 74, Monterey 61

Clinton 50, Lenoir Ciyt 35

Clarkrange 62, Sunbright 20

Tuesday, November 25

Oakdale at Oneida, 6:30 p.m.

Halls at Scott, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday, November 22

Tennessee 31, Florida 11

Texas A&M 48, Samford 0

Georgia 35, Charlotte 3

Oklahoma 17, Missouri 6

Alabama 56, Eastern Illinois 0

Vanderbilt 45, Kentucky 17

Texas 52, Arkansas 37

Auburn 62, Mercer 17

South Carolina 51, Coastal Carolina 7

LSU 13, Western Kentucky 10

Friday, November 28

Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 12 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 29

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 12 p.m.

LSU at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Florida State at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

THIS WEEK ON TV

Tuesday, November 25

Oakdale at Oneida (IHSN, 6:30 p.m.)

Halls at Scott (IHSN, 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, November 29

Vanderbilt at Tennessee (ABC, 3:30 p.m.)

