Independent Herald

Independent Herald

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Knox Horner's avatar
Knox Horner
May 20

Well done article. We are rethinking the downtown transfer station out of respect for the concerns of local business owners downtown.

The only correction is that Norfolk Southern has provided Letters of Intent on the Landfill site in the past. They have not provided the same for the previously proposed Transfer Station.

We appreciate the comments from the public last night and we want to say you were heard! Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
fiona loper's avatar
fiona loper
May 20

ok so if they cant stop the landfill because of a court order, it doesnt mean they are obligated to approve a transfer station in the middle of town, and it doesnt mean they are obligated to approve trash trucks driving thru town. they can make an ordinance forcing trash trucks to take an alternative route. which in turn would force the landfill group to build a separate route, a bypass for trash trucks, which would keep them out of the town.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Independent Herald
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture