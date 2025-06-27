Independent Herald

Independent Herald

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Trammell's avatar
Tim Trammell
12h

It is not Willie Trammell! It is

Willas Trammell and he is my grandfather!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Independent Herald
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture