HUNTSVILLE | At a special called meeting Thursday afternoon, the Scott County Board of Education approved bids for construction of a playroom at Huntsville Elementary School, as well as asbestos removal and new flooring in a portion of the school.

The board voted unanimously to accept the $2.19 million bid submitted by Knoxville-based Preen Construction, which had previously been approved by the Scott County Finance Committee. The Preen bid was the low bid out of two submitted for the project.

The long-awaited playroom will include a playing floor that is the same size as the gymnasium at Scott High School, along with bleachers that will seat 575 people, an intervention room, restrooms and concession stand.

The board voted unanimously to approve the project, which will now go to Scott County Commission for a final vote of approval.

The final cost on the project will be $2.34 million. Of that, $1.4 million has already been budgeted and approved, using the county’s rural capital fund. Another $800,000 in the same fund has been budgeted for fiscal year 2025-2026, though that budget has not yet been approved. Once it is approved, all but $100,000 of the project will be funded.

The board also approved a bid by Asbestos Management Environmental Solutions to remove asbestos from a portion of the floor at Huntsville Elementary. The firm, which submitted the lone bid on the project, is a long-time partner of the school system.

Finally, the board approved a bid for $51,955 to replace the flooring at HES once the asbestos is removed.

The asbestos removal project at HES is one of several capital projects that the school board approved earlier this month to be funded with the rural capital fund. Other projects earmarked by the board include:

Scott High School: Removal and replacement of fascia boards containing asbestos, a video board at the football stadium, flooring, and a concrete entrance;

Robbins School: Converting the old library and cafeteria into tutoring and intervention spaces.

Huntsville Middle: New flooring and bleachers.

Burchfield: Bleachers, sidewalks at the football field and bus ramp, playground fencing and equipment, and possible converting the mobile classroom area into a covered shelter with picnic areas and a small basketball court for middle school students.

Winfield: Playground equipment.

Fairview: Additional parking and lighting.

All of those projects would be paid for using the rural capital fund, which the school board has asked County Commission to borrow against with an intent for the debt to be paid off within three years. The rural capital fund receives $800,000 each year that is earmarked specifically for capital improvements within the school system. According to discussion from the school board earlier this month, the total cost of the list of projects is estimated to be about $1.5 million, including the remaining cost at the playroom that has not yet been approved.

County Commission will meet in a special called meeting on June 2 to consider the school system’s request for funding for the Huntsville Elementary projects.