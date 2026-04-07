HUNTSVILLE | The Scott County Board of Education voted unanimously at a special called session Tuesday to interview all six candidates who applied for the looming director of schools vacancy. Those interviews will take place next week.



Board members had the option of choosing not to interview some of the candidates who applied for the position, but decided not to go that route. Instead, all six candidates will be interviewed over a two-day period on April 15 and April 16.



• Kenny Chadwell, a current school principal in Campbell County and 4th District representative on Scott County Commission, and former teacher and coach in Scott County, will interview at 1 p.m. on April 15.



• Keith Shannon, current CTE director in Morgan County and former CTE director, principal and coach in Scott County, will interview at 2 p.m. on April 15.



• Daniel Sexton, current school principal in Campbell County, former assistant principal at Clinton High School, and Scott High graduate, will interview at 3 p.m. on April 15.



• Scott Cash, current principal at Fairview School and former teacher and coach in Scott County, will interview at 1 p.m. on April 16.



• Marc Taylor, current principal at Scott High and former coach and administrator in McCreary County, will interview at 2 p.m. on April 16.



• Jerry Gibson, a former director of schools from Texas, is tentatively scheduled to interview at 3 p.m. on April 16.



The board is slated to select a director of schools at a special called meeting later this month. The current director, Bill Hall, is retiring June 30.