Photo by NORTHFOLK on Unsplash

HUNTSVILLE | By 9-0 votes at Monday’s special called session, Scott County Commission approved the budget and property tax levy for fiscal year 2025-2026.

The tax rate will remain unchanged: $1.60, except inside the Oneida Special School District, where it is $1.96.

“Congratulations on another successful year of the tax rate staying steady and not being raised,” Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers told commissioners after the budget had been passed.

The county last had a property tax rate increase in 2017.

The budget includes a 5.5%, across-the-board pay increase for county employees. Jeffers had proposed an 11% increase. However, he previously told the Independent Herald compromises had to be made, and applauded the fact that — coupled with the pay increases in the current year’s budget — law enforcement officers in Scott County will make more than $17 an hour for the first time ever.

“We’re still not where we need to be, but we’re getting closer,” said Jeffers.

First District County Commissioner David Jeffers pointed out that Scott County’s debt continues to decrease.

“When I started on this board we were $44 million in debt,” Jeffers said. “Now we’re at $14 million. So we’ve shaved $30 million off the debt in the past 15 years. I think that’s pretty good. It’s something that often gets overlooked.”

The county’s budgeting process is a months-long task carried out by the Budget Committee, which is made up of county commissioners appointed by the county mayor. The committee meets with the heads of each department within county government to gather their input and budget requests, then formulates a budget to present to the full commission. Scott County’s fiscal year is July 1 through June 30.