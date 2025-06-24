Jamie Reagan

WINFIELD | A Scott County man was killed in a motorcycle wreck just after midnight Saturday night.

James D. “Jamie” Reagan, 50, was killed in the accident, which also injured the driver of a second vehicle.

Reagan was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The second driver was identified as Kayla R. Tamblin, 27, of Kentucky.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Reagan was leaving a stopped position at the intersection of Bridges Road and U.S. Highway 27, while Tamblin was driving her 2014 Kia Sorento south on U.S. 27. The accident report stated that the motorcycle pulled out in front of the SUV, and the vehicles collided. Both came to an uncontrolled rest in the roadway.

Reagan was not wearing a helmet, according to the THP’s report, which does not state whether it would have made a difference. Tamblin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was injured in the accident.

The highway was closed for several hours as THP reconstructed the crash.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of late Monday evening.