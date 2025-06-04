HUNTSVILLE | Scott County Commission is set to adopt a no-new-taxes budget for fiscal year 2025-2026 that will include a 5.5% pay increase for all county employees.

Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers had proposed an 11% across-the-board increase for county employees. However, he said compromises had to be made, and applauded the fact that — coupled with the pay increases in the current year’s budget — law enforcement officers in Scott County will make more than $17 an hour for the first time ever.

“We’re still not where we need to be, but we’re getting closer,” said Jeffers.

County Commission will vote on the first reading of the budget at its June meeting, which is slated for June 16, and will meet in a special called meeting the following week to finalize the budget.

The new budget year begins July 1.

The budget will leave Scott County’s property tax rate unchanged at $1.60 per $100 assessed value. There is an additional 51 cents per $100 assessed value for residents of the Oneida Special School District.

According to data from the TN Comptroller of the Treasury, Scott County’s property tax rate currently ranks as 29th-lowest among Tennessee’s 95 counties.

More: Scott County’s property tax rate through the years