HUNTSVILLE | Scott County is one of just 14 counties across Tennessee that received a clean audit report from the state comptroller’s office for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower announced the clean report, which was also found in Campbell, Bedford, Cannon, Dickson, Grainger, Houston, Loudon, Putnam, Robertson, Sevier, Stewart, Unicoi and Weakley counties.

The comptroller’s office audits 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties annually, reporting on weaknesses, deficiencies or areas of noncompliance within government operations.

“These 14 counties have demonstrated a commitment to sound financial management and internal controls,” Mumpower said. “A clean audit is a significant achievement that requires diligence and accountability. Congratulations to the elected officials, leaders and staff members in these counties for their hard work.”

Among the 91 counties audited by the comptroller’s office, a total of 260 findings were found in fiscal year 2024, an average of 2.86 findings per county.