Just Pizza opens in Northtown Plaza

Representatives of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Oneida joined Holden Boles and his family Friday, July 18, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Just Pizza in Oneida.

ONEIDA | Scott County’s newest eatery is a pizzeria located in Oneida’s Northtown Plaza.

Just Pizza officially opened Friday, after a week of limited service. Billed as a New York-style pizzeria, the restaurant offers pizza by the slice or by the pie, and is owned by Robbins native Holden Boles. The son of George and Ericka Boles, he is a 2013 graduate of Scott High School and spent the last decade working in pizza restaurants in Maryville, Tenn. and Arlington, Va.

After a friends-and-family event last week, Just Pizza held an unannounced soft opening Wednesday and Thursday, then officially opened on Friday. The restaurant was forced to close early both Friday and Saturday after selling out.

The restaurant boasts homemade sourdough crust that is made fresh daily. Its menu includes a variety of pizza options, from the classic cheese to what it calls “Heirloom Balsamic Bianco.” It sells by the slice for prices ranging from $3.50 to $5, and by the pie for prices ranging from $21 to $25, while also offering a build-your-own option with a variety of sauces, cheeses, toppings and finishers.

The pizzeria opened for lunch Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It is a member of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more: Website, Facebook, or phone (423-225-6794).

County Commission meets tonight

HUNTSVILLE | Scott County Commission will meet tonight for its July session, and a proposed landfill at Bear Creek will once again be on the agenda.

This time, commissioners will consider approving funding for the landfill coalition to retain an attorney.

At a meeting earlier this month, the coalition — which includes representation from Scott and McCreary counties and the towns of Oneida, Winfield and Huntsville, including Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers and Scott County Attorney John Beaty — voted to retain prominent Middle Tennessee environmental attorney Lisa Helton of the Nashville law firm Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison. She made headlines recently after the City of Murfreesboro successfully fought to stop a proposed expansion of the Middle Point Landfill that serves the greater Nashville area. Helton’s cost is $640 per hour, while two of her associates who will join her on the local case bill at $500 per hour.

Discussion and agreement at the coalition’s meeting at the Oneida Municipal Services Building on July 9 indicated that the five government entities that are part of the coalition will split the legal fees equally among themselves. There was discussion at that meeting about the cost being distributed pro rata — meaning proportionately, based on population size.

The Scott County Finance Committee has approved $20,000 for legal fees, which must also be approved by County Commission at tonight’s meeting before being finalized. The Town of Oneida Board of Mayor and Aldermen met last week and also approved $20,000 for legal fees.

Landfill developer Knox Horner has applied for recertification of the Roberta Phase II landfill permit that was originally approved by the TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation in July 2010. Horner’s company, Trans-Rail Waste Services LLC, has also applied with TDEC for a transfer station on a rail spur near Poplar Lane in Winfield. The latter permit application has not yet been approved by TDEC.

More: The landfill proposal and news archive

The Week Ahead

⛈️ Weather: Thunderstorms will remain likely today, but then we’ll see drier conditions the rest of the week. Rain will become likely again by late in the week. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer its walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today and every weekday this week. There will also be Tai Chi at 11 a.m. today.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and every day this week ($3), except Friday. The Oneida Splash Pad is also open.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet in regular session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer an Aquarium trip at 9 a.m. today.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: The Oneida City Park Farmers & Makers Market will be from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Call (423) 569-8300 for more information about becoming a vendor.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Pool Party, sponsored by Takahata Precision Tennessee, will be at the Huntsville Pool from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free and there will be pizza, snacks, music and more. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center will offer Silver Stitches from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer Tai Chi at 11 a.m., Healing Hearts at 1 p.m. and Seniors in Scripture at 2 p.m.

Thursday: The Oneida Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in special session at the Oneida Municipal Services Building, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

