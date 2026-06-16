HUNTSVILLE | Scott County Commission this evening took the first step towards approving a no-new-taxes budget for the new fiscal year, adopting both the property tax levy and department appropriations.

The budget for fiscal year 2026-2027, which begins July 1, will leave the county’s property rate unchanged at $1.60 per $100 assessed value for property owners outside the Oneida Special School District. Inside the OSSD, the property tax is $1.96 per $100 assessed value. The special school district tax was approved by voters on referendum in the late 1980s for the purpose of funding new school buildings.

The proposed budget for FY 2026-2027 includes estimated revenues of $11.55 million for the general fund, and total expenditures of $11.48 million. The road department’s budget is $2.47 million, as proposed. The school system’s budget is $26.84 million.

See Also: Scott County’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2026-2027

In Tennessee, property is assessed at one-fourth of its appraised value. To determine your property tax, use the following formula: Appraised value/4/100x$1.60 = Property tax owed.

For example, if your home is valued at $200,000: $200,000/4 = $50,000/100 = $500x$1.60 = $800 taxes owed for fiscal year 2026-2027.

Scott County’s last property tax rate increase came in 2017.

The county’s current tax rate ranks 42nd among Tennessee counties, meaning there are 41 counties with lower tax rates and 53 counties with higher tax rates.

However, Scott County’s median tax — which is calculated using the average home price in the county — ranks 7th in the state, meaning only six counties have a lower median tax and 87 have a higher median tax.

County Commission will finalize the budget during a special called meeting on Monday, June 22. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville.