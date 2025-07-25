Scott High football player Aaron Lowe is pictured inside the new concession stand at Highlander Stadium, which he has spent his summer helping to build. (Photo submitted.)

The following article was provided by the Scott County School System.

Visitors at Scott High School’s campus will see many positive changes that have occurred over the past year. Along with the new turf football field that was installed in 2024, the wrestling team has a new facility that has been built from the ground up. The Museum of Scott County, which is housed on campus and run by staff and students, has new play and learning experiences for little Highlanders that visit the learning lodge. Now, progress is being made on a new complex that will provide yet another upgrade to benefit students and families alike: a new concession stand facility.

Started during the spring 2025 semester, the new concession area is being built entirely by students led by SHS construction teacher, Jason Jeffers. Interestingly, the work didn’t end when school dismissed in May. Along with Mr. Jeffers, students have been working throughout the summer with hopes of completing the building of the facility by August. The new concession building will stand behind the football stadium and will house a brand-new concession stand area, bathrooms, and a locker room for soccer. None of this would be possible without some of the hardworking teachers and students at Scott High.

Aaron Lowe will be a sophomore at SHS this fall. He is a three-sport athlete, participating in football, wrestling, and soccer. Aaron has worked hard throughout the spring semester and the summer. Between practicing football and helping build the new facility, he hasn’t had the typical high school summer break. As a member of the SHS wrestling team, he gets the opportunity to take advantage of the new wrestling facility, and as a member of the Highlander football team, he gets to practice and play on our new turf field. Thanks to his hard work this summer, Aaron will have a new dressing room facility to use when he plays soccer next spring.

“We are very proud of students like Aaron who are willing to put in the hours of sweat equity necessary to make positive change happen, and we’re very happy he’s had the opportunity to learn life skills and the value of hard work along the way,” Jeffers’s wife, Sindi, says. “We’re excited to see a new Aaron Lowe stands in what will be soon be a new soccer dressing area generation embrace the Highlander spirit that we all know and love while helping to write the next chapter in Scott High’s history!”