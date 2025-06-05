HUNTSVILLE | The Scott High School football program will host a fundraising auction at First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville on Friday.
El Rey in Oneida will provide a taco bar for the auction. The auction will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to Isaac Blakley, items to be auctioned will include:
Josh huepel signed football
Tony Vitello signed baseball
Dolly Parton signed photo
Melton hill bill striper charter
Power tools generously donated by 27 Supply, Lumberking and potters
A custom Scott high edition Dixie custom fishing rod
Gather coffee basket
Howdy coffee basket
Iron goose package
Engineered Fitness package
First national gear package
BSN Nike fan package
Scott High Store fan package
raezacks gift card
Rock house diner gift card
Marybells and Andy’s flower shop gift cards
Skin clinic spa package
150 dollar ink garden tattoo shop gift card
great Scott barber shop gift card and Tami’s nail shop gift card
Trails End two night KOA stay
Brimstone recreation annual riding family pass
Multiple pool passes to the Huntsville pool
Big South Fork Recreation package
Tommy’s Motorsports 150 dollar gift certificate and tie down straps
