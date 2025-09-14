You’re reading Varsity, the weekly sports newsletter of the Independent Herald. Published on the weekend, Varsity includes a look back at the past week in high school sports. Need to update your subscription to include (or exclude) this newsletter? You can do so here. If you aren’t subscribed, please consider doing so — it’s free!

Highlanders roll to 42-6 win over Austin-East in region opener

HUNTSVILLE | A Friday night that saw Scott High start things off by honoring two childhood cancer warriors — Jolee Manis and Emma Hughett — ended as a night to remember for the Highlanders, as they rolled to a 42-6 win over Austin-East.

It was a night of big individual performances both offensively and defensively for Scott High. Junior quarterback Gage Privett tied a school record for single-game touchdown passes with five, a mark held by his coach, Billy Hall, and former Austin Peay quarterback Jake Sexton. Hall was the last to do it, with five touchdowns against Northview Academy in a 2016 playoff game. Senior wideout Wyatt Lloyd had three touchdown receptions — which is also believed to tie a single-game school record.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior safety Micah Boles had a career game, with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two passes broken up.

The first forced fumble was inside the one-yard-line, when it appeared that Austin-East was on the verge of scoring in the first half. In addition to his two picks, Boles broke up a fourth down pass to force the ball over on downs, and also had a pass break-up in the end zone late in the fourth quarter to help keep Austin-East from adding a score.

Throw in an interception by Jesse Jeffers early in the game, and Scott High turned Austin-East over five times. It’s been a stingy start to the season for the Highlander defense, and that did not change against the Roadrunners. A-E was able to break a streak of eight consecutive quarters without a touchdown allowed when it went on an 81-yard drive to score in the third quarter, but otherwise the night belonged to the Highlanders.

The win was Scott High’s first against Austin-East since a 35-20, come-from-behind win in 1998, snapping a 16-game losing streak to the Roadrunners.

The Highlanders have now won three games in a row for the first time since the aforementioned 2016 season, when Billy Hall and his teammates won six straight, including the final five games of the regular season and a first-round playoff game at Northview Academy.

The game appeared to start disastrously for Scott High, as Austin-East returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for an apparent touchdown. But the score was wiped off the board by a blindside block, and Jeffers stepped in front of a pass on a slant route a couple of plays later to give the Highlanders possession.

On a night when Austin-East had few answers for Scott High’s offense, the Highlanders marched crisply the length of the field to score, with Privett finding Lloyd tight-roping the right sideline in the end zone for a 12-yard scoring strike. To jump-start what would be a record-setting evening.

After the Highlander defense forced a stop, the offense again marched to paydirt, with Privett and Jaigen Morgan connecting for a 21-yard strike and a 14-0 lead.

Austin-East forced a fumble and had a chance to get back into the game, but the Highlanders answered by forcing a fumble the other way at the goal line. As Spencer Moore attempted to dive into the end zone, he was met forcefully by Boles, forcing the ball free. Desmond Bowling recovered at the 1-yard-line.

After an exchange of punts, Scott High took possession at its 14-yard-line and marched 86 yards to the end zone to put a final first half score on the board. Privett found Wyatt Lloyd — again in the right corner of the end zone — for the second time, and it was 21-0 at halftime.

The Highlanders were not able to score on the opening possession of the second half, missing a 41-yard field goal attempt. But they got the ball back quickly when Boles forced his second fumble of the night and Jesse Jeffers recovered. From there, it was 28-0 after a 23-yard pass from Privett to Morgan.

Again, the Highlanders forced a turnover. Austin-East forced another field goal attempt, which was off the upright, and from there the Roadrunners put together their only touchdown drive of the evening, covering 80 yards for a Dikyeis Towns score.

After a 3-and-out by Scott High, the Roadrunners had a chance to make a game of it, but yet another turnover — another interception by Boles — gave the Highlanders the ball back. Two plays later, Privett and Lloyd hooked up for the third time, and the game was essentially over at that point.

Austin-East had a turnover on downs on the next possession, with Boles breaking up the fourth-and-12 pass attempt. The Highlanders then put their final touchdown on the board, a four-yard run by Lucas Newport.

Austin-East’s final possession saw the Roadrunners turn to third-string quarterback Landon Lightfoot and move the ball quickly down the field, but time expired with the Roadrunners inside the Highlanders’ 5-yard-line.

Game Capsule

Micah Boles had two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two passes broken up. One of his forced fumbles occurred at the goal line to prevent an Austin-East score, and three of the four turnovers directly led to Scott High scores.

On a night when the Highlander offensive front allowed quarterback Gage Privett to be pressured only a couple of times, sophomore Jayden Parra had a pancake block to spring a scrambling Privett for a first down run in the first half, which helped aid a touchdown drive by the Highlanders.

On the Highlanders' first offensive possession, Gage Privett connected with Wyatt Lloyd on a back-shoulder throw from 12 yards out. Lloyd tight-roped the sideline to haul it in for the first of three touchdown receptions.

The Game Was Over When: After Austin-East marched 80 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, the Roadrunners forced the Highlanders into a three-and-out and had a chance to eat further into the lead. But Micah Boles intercepted his second pass of the night, and the Highlanders scored two plays later to put the game out of reach.

Stats That Stood Out: Gage Privett tied a single-game school record for touchdown passes (five) and Wyatt Lloyd is believed to have tied a single-game school record for touchdown receptions (three).

What the Analysts Said: “The kids weren’t overly emotional (in practice) but they all had that look. The right words were said by the right players. It’s a good group of kids and they mesh together so well. Offense, yeah, putting up 42 points, that’s great. But, man, that defense. We’ve got two really good inside linebackers. I’d compare them against any linebackers in our league, at least. And the secondary, they just keep making plays.” — H.L. Keeton.

What the Coach Said: “I’m just going to say how much I love this group of kids, how fun they are to coach, and I’m so glad I get to be a part of it. This defense, I’m telling you, they accept every challenge we throw their way. They attack everything. They go get it. They complement themselves really well. Every one of them have a killer instinct and they go get it.” — Billy Hall.

CAK’s defense is smothering in 40-0 win at Oneida

ONEIDA | CAK’s defense turned in a smothering and withering performance here Friday night, seeming to have an answer for everything Oneida tried offensively in a 40-0 win over the Indians.

The game started exceptionally well for Oneida. Kannon Gazay recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, giving the Indians possession from CAK’s 31-ard-line. A 19-yard carry by Maddox Hutcherson pushed the ball deep into the red zone, and the Indians appeared to be in business.

After that, though, CAK stiffened its back and proved relentless the rest of the way. The Warriors forced Oneida into a 31-year-old field goal attempt, which they blocked.

Oneida got its turn to clap back on defense by denying a CAK scoring opportunity. After the Warriors marched into plus territory, the Indians forced the ball over on downs when a fourth down pass fell incomplete.

But on a night that started with game-changing plays on special teams for both teams, the ball bounced against Oneida after a three-and-out. As the Indians attempted to punt, the snap sailed high, and CAK smothered punter Ben Gilbert at the 14-yard-line.

From there, CAK converted a third down and found the end zone on a one-yard run by Sawyer Anderson with 2:12 remaining on the first quarter clock.

Oneida picked up a first down on a pass from Brock Ryon to William Hill on the ensuing possession, but then was forced to punt after a 64-yard touchdown by Gilbert on a screen pass was wiped off by a holding penalty.

The Indians’ defense continued to play well enough, forcing CAK into a third-and-long at midfield. But, needing 13 yards for a first down, Sawyer Anderson found Gabriel Linkous for a 50-yard strike, and the Warriors led 14-0.

One of the biggest plays of the night for Oneida came on the ensuing kickoff, which Grady Keeton returned 42 yards to CAK’s 48-yard-line. Then a 15-yard penalty against the Warriors allowed the Indians to snap the ball inside the 25-yard-line.

From there, though, the Warriors again stiffened on defense, and a fourth down sack forced the ball over on downs.

CAK responded with a 73-yard drive that ended with a Ryan Gibson touchdown and a 20-0 lead near the end of the first half.

Oneida picked up one first down on the initial possession of the second half, then was forced to punt, which led to a 54-yard scoring drive for CAK, giving the Warriors a 27-0 lead.

From there, CAK added insult to injury with a pick-six from 27-yards out on a tipped ball to make it 33-0 late in the third quarter.

Oneida’s defense got a stop in the fourth quarter, when Kason Hutcherson, A.J. Harper and Gage Duncan teamed up for a fourth down stop at the Indians’ 26-yard-line. But another bad snap on a punt attempt gave CAK possession at the 8-yard-line, and the Warriors tacked on one final score with under a minute remaining.

Game Capsule

William Hill had 10 tackles on defense, and also caught two passes.

Jesse Zachary played well from his defensive end position, finishing with three tackles, including one for loss.

After CAK scored to take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, Brady Keeton returned a kickoff 42 yards to the Warriors' 48-yard-line.

The Game Was Over When: Keeton’s kick return, coupled with a 15-yard penalty against CAK, breathed a bit of hope into the game. But CAK forced the ball over on downs, then scored to take a 20-0 lead.

Statistics That Stood Out: The two special teams miscues, coupled with six sacks by CAK’s defense, caused Oneida to net -73 yards rushing, and the Indians’ offensive output for the entire game was -43 yards.

Scoring Summary: Sawyer Anderson 1-yard run (Bennett Jelks kick) … Anderson 50-yard pass to Gabriel Linkous (Jelks kick) … Ryan Gibson 1-yard run (kick failed) … Linkous 6-yard run (Jelks kick) … Jelks 27-yard interception return (kick failed) … Ethan Flowers 4 yard run (Wyatt Howard kick).

What the Analysts Said: “We just didn’t play well tonight. We made a lot of mistakes on special teams, which is something we’ve done pretty well all year. Some bad snaps, some dropped balls here and there; just didn’t play a fundamentally sound football game tonight and you can’t do that against a quality opponent like CAK.” — Mark Matthews, IHSN.

What the Coach Said: “They’re a very good team. They’re the best team we’ve played. They have a lot of good skill. The offensive line is very good; the defense is excellent. We were okay for a while in the first half … we just gotta come together and, as coaches, try to put them in a better situation and give them better success. We got exposed tonight a few times, so we’re going to do that and try to get better for next week at Tellico Plains.” — Jimmy May.

Lady Indians defeat Rockwood

ONEIDA | The Lady Indians scored two goals in the first half, then tacked on three more in the second half for a 5-0 district win over Rockwood here Tuesday.

Jayden Harness scored twice, while Julie Chambers, RaeLynne Blevins and Adysan Douglas also added goals.

Harness got the scoring started seven minutes into the game. Chambers added a goal late in the first half to make it 2-0.

It was nearly 20 minutes into the second half before Oneida scored again ,but then the Lady Indians put three balls in the net in rapid succession, adding insurance goals to put the game away.

Oneida coach David Blevins said his team was offensively dominant, with over 40 shot attempts, including 20 on frame. Kamryn Stiltner had two saves.

The Lady Indians were in action at the Smokey Mountain Cup this weekend, where they tied Franklin Christian, 1-1, on Friday, and fell to White House Heritage, 4-0, and Carter, 3-0, on Saturday.

Scott High soccer this week fell to Loudon on Tuesday, 5-0, and to Anderson County on Thursday, 9-0.

