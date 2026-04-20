HUNTSVILLE | The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing the death of a 16-year-old Scott High School student, who died of a gunshot wound early Sunday afternoon.

Gage King, 16, a junior at Scott High School, was fatally wounded in the shooting incident, which occurred in the Byrges Creek community south of Huntsville.

Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton said Sunday evening that the TBI is leading the investigation. It is the second shooting incident that the TBI is currently investigating in Scott County. Xavier Burum, 24, of Oak Ridge, was shot and killed at a Stanley Creek residence on March 23.

While the TBI has released no information about Sunday’s shooting incident in the Byrges Creek community, early reports from the scene indicated that the shooting was believed to have been accidental. Authorities have not said how the 16-year-old was shot, nor have they released any other details surrounding the incident.

Counselors were on hand at Scott High School Monday to offer grief support as students returned to class.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been started to raise money for funeral expenses. It had raised half of its $2,800 goal as of Monday afternoon.

Angela Brummett, King’s grandmother who started the GoFundMe effort, said: “Losing someone so young and dear is something no family can ever truly prepare for, and our hearts are broken as we try to come to terms with this loss. Gage brought so much joy and love to everyone around him, and his absence leaves a void that can never be filled.”