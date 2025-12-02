You’re reading “Echoes in Time,” a weekly newsletter by the Independent Herald that focuses on stories of years gone by in order to paint a portrait of Scott County and its people. “Echoes in Time” is one of six weekly newsletters published by the IH. You can adjust your subscription settings to include as many or as few of these newsletters as you want. If you aren’t a subscriber, please consider doing so. It’s free!

Taskel Welch was first principal at Scott High School

When Scott County’s new consolidated high school opened in 1971, the first principal at the new school was also the last principal at one of the high schools it replaced: Taskel Welch.

Scott High School consolidated Huntsville High School, Norma High School and Robbins High School. When it opened in 1971, long-time Robbins educator Taskel Welch transferred to be the first principal of the new school.

The Robbins native taught school and served as principal for many years in his hometown. He was principal at Robbins High School during the 1956-1957 school year, and again from 1962 to 1971. He served as principal at Scott High from 1971 until his retirement in 1981.

Born July 17, 1918, Taskel W. Welch was the second-oldest son of Freeman Welch and Bertha May Tompkins of New River. His ancestors lived in southern Scott County for several generations. His maternal grandfather, Ellsworth Tompkins, was a first cousin to Cordell Hull, U.S. Secretary of State and the man often regarded as the father of the United Nations. Ellsworth’s mother, Nancy Artimus Hull, was a sister to Cordell’s father, William Paschal Hull. Another of Welch’s ancestors, great-grandfather James George Jr., was one of the original settlers at Rugby. He migrated from England to Rugby. James’ daughter, Carrie Iona, married Ellsworth Tompkins.

Prior to serving in World War II, Welch married Opal Ross, the daughter of John Lewis Ross and Martha Cox of Robbins. Like him, she was an educator, teaching history and English at Robbins High School. They were married at the Christ Church in Rugby in 1940. Following her death in 1970, he remarried to Violet Simpson, the daughter of Edward Simpson and Teemy Etta Wilson.

Welch did not have any biological children, though he did have three stepchildren: Jack L. Phillips, Linda Hatter and Diane Ueckert.

Welch served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, then entered the field of education. He served as principal at Robbins High School during the 1956-1957 school year, when A.V. Ellis took a one-year leave of absence. Later, he was named the school’s permanent principal in 1962. He served in that role until 1971, when the high school at Robbins closed with the opening of Scott High School.

When Scott High School opened, Welch transferred and became the first principal there. He served as the principal at Scott High until his retirement in 1981. He then served as supervisor of Scott County’s Adult Education program until his death.

In addition to his career in education, Welch was a charter member of Highland Telephone Cooperative, and served as the cooperative’s secretary and treasurer. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Robbins, and of Scott County Masonic Lodge No. 670.

Welch died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Dec. 4, 1983, at the age of 65. A funeral service was conducted on Dec. 6, 1983 at Scott County Funeral Home in Oneida with Rev. Philip Kazee and Rev. Hubert Terry officiating. He was buried at Carson Memorial Park in Oneida, where his second wife would later be buried. His first wife was buried at Baptist Memorial Cemetery in Robbins.

Following Welch’s stint as principal at Scott High, Les Winningham served as principal from 1982 to 1994, followed by Gary Cross.

