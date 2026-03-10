Larry West, the founder and longtime director of Scott Appalachian Industries, died Sunday at his Huntsville home, following months of declining health. He was 79.



A longtime educator and businessman, West began his professional career as a teacher in the Scott County School System and in 1984 established Scott Appalachian Industries, the Huntsville-based non-profit that he directed until his retirement.



Born Larry Richard West on Jan. 19, 1947, he was the son of Harold West and Ida Bell Coffey. He married Bonnie Keeton, the daughter of Seamon Keeton and Mable Buttram. They were married for 58 years at the time of his passing.



After teaching in the county school system and at Tennessee Technology Center (now Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville), West was hired by Scott County Government in the 1970s to direct a new program providing services to disabled persons.



Shortly thereafter, West founded Scott Appalachian Industries, which would become his life's work and legacy. From its start in 1984, SAI has provided services to help persons with disabilities live independently and with dignity. The company has constantly expanded the services it offers and has grown to become one of Scott County's largest employers. West also founded Housing Opportunities and People Enterprises (HOPE) in 1997 to provide independent housing for clients served by SAI.



One of West's most notable accomplishments during his nearly four-decade tenure at SAI was developing an alternative fuel station using compressed natural gas.



He was the 2025 Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year.



West was active in youth sports through the years, serving as a basketball coach and helping establish Junior Pro leagues in Scott County. He was a member of White Rock Baptist Church in Huntsville.



West had five daughters: Terina Cantrell, Kaprecia Babb and husband Donnie, Toya Ellis and husband Ashley, Bo Mandy Yancey and husband Chris, and Miata Richardson and husband Michael. He had 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



West's wish was cremation and a private family service conducted by his pastor, Jim West. Jones & Son Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.