ONEIDA | Excavation work began this week at the apparent future home of Zaxby’s on the Four Lane in Oneida.

The Statesboro, Ga.-based company has been hiring for a general manager in Oneida for the past several weeks. According to its Indeed job listing, the position would pay $55,000 to $65,000, with a training stipend of $1,500 that would be awarded upon completion of a 12-week training course that will be conducted at the Zaxby’s in Jacksboro, Tenn.

Site preparation began this week at a location just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building. The 4.5-acre tract of property was most recently owned by Huntsville-based Northern Properties Inc.

Once — and if — completed, the Oneida Zaxby’s would join more than 950 other locations of the fast casual restaurant, which is known for its signature “Chicken Fingerz,” sandwiches, wings and salads — or “Zalads.”

Look: ‘Future home of Zaxby’s in Oneida, TN’ Advanced Grading Worx

Zaxby’s is one of several nationally-recognized fast food brands that Scott County is currently in the running for. The others, however, are only in the consideration stages.

Meanwhile, Zaxby’s isn’t the only nationally-recognized brand that may be locating in Oneida in the coming months. According to property records, Iowa-based CGS Stores LLC — the parent company of the Casey’s chain of convenience stores — has closed on property “on the corner” in downtown Oneida. The property is the current home of 4WD Performance. The new deed was filed on July 18.

Casey’s is the nation’s third-largest convenience store chain behind 7-Eleven and Circle K, and is the largest that is wholly American-owned. From its start as a single, leased station in Des Moines, Ia. in 1959, Casey’s has grown to more than 2,500 locations. While it is a convenience store, it is famous for pizza, making it the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.

Oneida’s growing list of regionally- or nationally-recognized fast-food brands includes McDonald’s, Hardee’s, Sonic Drive-In, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, KFC, Taco Bell, Subway, Pizza Hut, Little Caesar’s, Arby’s, and most recently, Wendy’s.