HUNTSVILLE | The Scott County Board of Education will have six candidates to consider for its looming Director of Schools vacancy. The deadline to apply for the position was Friday.

According to Scott County Attorney John Beaty, following is the list of applicants for the position:

Scott Cash, of Oneida. He is a 24-year veteran of the Scott County School System, and has been principal at Fairview Elementary School for the past nine years. He was a teacher and coach at Fairview for 15 years before taking the principal position, and also served as assistant principal there.

Kenny Chadwell, of Helenwood. He was a teacher and coach in the Scott County School System for 15 years, and is currently a principal in the Campbell County School District. He also represents the 4th District on Scott County Commission.

Jerry E. Gibson, of Texas. He is a former superintendent of schools for various school systems in Texas, including the Galveston Independent School District, the Marshall Independent School District, and the Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District. He is currently an education consultant with Systems That Work.

Daniel Sexton, of Jacksboro. He is a graduate of Scott High School, and is currently principal of the East LaFollette Learning Academy. He is a former assistant principal at both Campbell County High School and Clinton High School, and spent 18 years before that as a teacher and coach at Anderson County High School.

Keith Shannon, of Sunbright. He is a past principal at Robbins Elementary School and is the second-winningest football coach in Scott High’s history. He spent more than 20 years in the Scott County School System and was most recently the school system’s CTE director. He currently serves as principal of the Morgan County Career & Technical Center in Wartburg.

Marc Taylor, of Williamsburg, Ky. He is the current principal at Scott High School. He is a past assistant superintendent of the Williamsburg (Ky.) Independent School District, where he also served as a school principal. He was at McCreary Central High School for 22 years, much of that as a teacher and coach before leaving the school as assistant principal.

Bill Hall, Scott County’s current director of schools, will retire when his contract ends on June 30.