10th annual shooting clays tournament is largest to date

Eighth Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler presents a check to Angel Sexton, director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands in Scott County, and Tracie Davis, director of the Campbell County Children’s Center.

KODAK, Tenn. | The 10th annual Dixie Roofing Clays for Children sporting clays tournament was the largest to date, 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler announced this week.

Effler hosts the sporting clays tournament as a fundraiser for the child advocacy centers in his district each year, including the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands in Scott County. The 8th Judicial District is comprised of Scott, Campbell, Fentress, Claiborne and Union counties. The child advocacy centers in those communities serve hundreds of children each year, working closely with local law enforcement and the D.A.’s office. They assist with medical examinations, forensic interviews, counseling and court proceedings.

This year’s event included 158 teams and 611 individual shooters. It was not only the largest Clays for Children to date, but also the largest tournament ever hosted at Iron Mountain Sporting Clays, the Kodak venue where the event is held each year. it raised $115,000, money that will ensure that the children’s centers of the district can continue their mission of serving abused and neglected children.

“Words are simply not enough to express my gratitude to everyone’s generosity and effort in making this year’s event such an enormous success,” Effler said. “Law enforcement, local businesses, corporations, service provides and private individuals are all to be commended for a job well done.”

Tournament results were:

THURSDAY 1st Flight

Blue Course

1st Place – Stowers Team 2 – Participants: Jeff Jinks, Chase Anderson, Adam Alexander and Dennis Neumayer

2nd Place – Mountain Shadow Farms Team 1 – Participants: Dr. William Salmons, Frank Denny, Joyride Sabo and Paxton Drummonds

Top Shooters: Ron Dilbeck, Chase Anderson, Dennis Neumayer and Dr. William Salmons

Red Course

1st Place – Mountain Shadow Farms Team 2- Participants: Robert Guarterone, Ronny McDaniel, Derek Kinsler and Frank Ashby

2nd Place – Union County Farm Bureau – Participants: Cody Brown, Derek Williams, Phillip Dyer, and Adam Nicley

Top Shooter: Derek Kinsler

THURSDAY 2nd Flight

Blue Course

1st Place – Homesteaders – Participants: Remington Mountain, Derek Drummonds, Paxton Drummonds and Wyatt Freels

2nd Place – Rembco Team 1 – Participants: Mike Bivens, Tim Adkins, Parker Hall, and Isaac Messer

Top Shooter: Paxton Drummonds

Red Course

1st Place – Vulcan – Participants: Scott Powers, JW Watson, Mitchell Keck and JJ Robertson

2nd Place – Hudson Materials – Participants: Ron Dilbeck, Tony Parkerson, Edgar Hously and Donnie Adams

Top Shooter: Scott Powers, JJ Robertson and Andy Edgemon

FRIDAY 1st Flight

Blue Course

1st Place – Rogers Group – Participants: Paxton Drummonds, Derek Drummonds, Dusty Brown, and Dennis Neumayer

2nd Place – Mattern & Craig – Participants: Jason Carder, Nick Vaness, Jim Hensley, and Wes Vaughn

Top Shooter: Dennis Neumayer

Red Course

1st Place – Dixie Roofing Team 1 - Participants: Tony Spradlin, Rick Hollifield, Daryl Browning, and Dustin Hollifield

2nd Place – Cody Andrews – Participants: Cody Andrews, Grant Andrews, Thomas Byrge, and Andrew Brock

Top Shooter: Andrew Brock

Green Course

1st Place- World Wide Technologies – Participants: Tony Parkerson, Ron Dilbeck, Ben Lowe, and Donnie Adams

2nd Place- Shoffner Comfort System Team 1- Participants: Joseph Frye, David Carrigan, Jeff Jinks, and Danny Hale

Top shooter- Ron Dilbeck

FRIDAY 2nd Flight

Blue Course

1st Place – Rogers Group Team 2 – Participants: Dusty Brown, Derek Drummonds, Paxton Drummonds, and Dennis Neumayer

2nd Place – Robert G. Campbell and Associates– Participants: Wyatt Freels, Mike Campbell, Andy Disney and Paul Shell

Top Shooters: Andy Disney, Paxton Drummonds and Dennis Neumayer

Red Course

1st Place – The Paint Stripers – Participants: Donnie Admans, Ron Dilbeck, Larry Galyon, and Phillip Denny

2nd Place – Liberty Arms – Participants: Jason Edwards, Scottie Hunley, Bob Yates and Justin Busic

Top Shooter: Donnie Admans

Green Course

1st Place – Terry’s Pharmacy – Participants: Justin Wilson, Tommy Overton, Riley Wallace, and Robby Allen

2nd Place – Highland Telephone Team 2 – Participants: Steve Garrett, Aaron Caldwell, Michael Purdue and Scott Carroll

Top Shooter: Michael Purdue

FRIDAY 3rd Flight

Blue Course

1st Place: Crawdads – Participants: Scott Whitehead, David Jones, David Brewer, and Jeremy Ruth

2nd Place: Fortner Farms – Participants: Kenneth McNew, Matthew Rose, Luke Osborne, and Robert Fortner.

Top Shooter: Jackie Schubert

Red Course

1st Place: Landon Justice – Participants: Landon Justice, McKenzie Justice, Ron Dilbeck, and Edgar Hously

2nd Place: Troop D – Participants: Ryan Pope, Tanner Boshears, Mark Chitwood, Corey Poteet

Top Shooter: Edgar Hously

Green Course

1st Place: Vision Private Investigations – Participants: Robert McCarter, Chase Anderson, Dennis Neumayer, and Adam Alexander

2nd Place: Steve Ward & Associates – Participants: Paul Miller, Mike Hamlin, Wayne Gilley and Brett Purguson

Top Shooter: Dennis Neumayer

The 2026 Clays for Children will be held Oct. 1-2 at Iron Mountain.

Honor Roll announced at Burchfield Elementary School

ONEIDA | Burchfield Elementary School Principal Emily Brooks has announced Honor Roll and perfect attendance students for the first nine-week grading period.

Kindergarten

1st Honor Roll: Evelyn Austin, Alayna Baggett, Caleb Cotton, Madelyn Emmons, Blazye Gibson, Eunice Hernandez, Aurora Mabry, Cypress Peters, Landon Phillips, Finnley Sexton, John Henry Smith, Jordyn York, Ember Hammock, Ava Smith, Jay Anderson, Brayleigh Crabtree, Delilah Mays, Parker Phillips, and Hudson Stonecipher.

2nd Honor Roll: Amelia Dobbs, Hadassah Metcalf, Waylon Stephens, Jensen Vaughn, John Zimlich, Toni Duncan, Tyler Litton, Renae Metcalf, Nova Roberts, Rylee Wisner, Memphis Daugherty, Hazel Foster, Raiden Gibson, Liam Huckeby, Nevaeh Jones, Oakley Olinger, Grady Schupner, and Kane Smith.

Perfect Attendance: Blayze Gibson, Heavenly Hamlin, Eunice Hernandez, Cypress Peters, Landon Phillips, Finnley Sexton, John Zimlich, Kolbie Bobbitt, Knox Harness, Jonnie Phillips, Nova Roberts, and Eric Smith.

1st Grade

1st Honor Roll: Davi Crockett, Rowan Dean, Gage Griffith, Greyson Warren, Grazelin King, Jaelynn Lawson, Elliot Spradlin, Laynie Spradlin, Paisley Spradlin, McKenna Bradley, Ethan Coil, Laynie King, and Mason Lay.

2nd Honor Roll: Sylas Goodman, Neyland Harness, Beilor Kidd, Ryleigh Floyd, Cole Hughett, Huxley Leib, June Manis, Ben Stevens, Will Crabtree, Mattis Duggar, Jerzie Kimbrell, Zaiden Leib, Braxleigh Patterson, Jorin Shalkowski, Preslee Tucker, and Samuel Tucker.

Perfect Attendance: Rowan Dean, Paizley Gibson, Gage Griffith, Greyson Warren, Dorian Davis, Ryleigh Floyd, Liam Hale, Elarah Goodman, Oaklynn Hart, Jerzie Kimberll, Emmylou Lindsay, and Oakley Worley.

2nd Grade

1st Honor Roll: JaKoby Duncan, Cooper Garrett, Emmett Golden, and Levi Newport.

2nd Honor Roll: Karliah Cabbage, Flynn Chitwood, Malachi Golden, Hensley Jeffers, Tate Massey, Matthew Melton, Aria Miller, Avalynn Wilson, Daxson Adkins, Bryleigh Golden, and Colton Overton.

Perfect Attendance: Logan Martin, Eli West, Carley Duncan, Peyton Jeffers, Jonah Peters, and Rowan Stevens.

3rd Grade

1st Honor Roll: Emma Davis, Jaxon Langlois, Hynlie Reagan, and Aspyn Baggett.

2nd Honor Roll: Zoey Cotton, Evalynne Fogleman, Harper Smith, Noah Underwood, Abby Clowers, Xavier Davis, Adler Golden, and Bentley Monroe.

Perfect Attendance: Emma Davis, Evalynne Fogleman, Shaylynn Hall, Medoly Hernandez, Jackson Newport, Hynlie Reagan, Hunter Roe, Harper Smith, Brooklyn Stephens, Rhyder Bobbitt, Xavier Davis, Brynlee Day, Aubrey Dowden, Bentley Monroe, and Ivan Noe.

4th Grade

1st Honor Roll: Jaith Massey, Parker Rosser, Keegan Rogers, and Alexis Selvidge.

2nd Honor Roll: Ivy Anderson, Xavier Daniels, Charlee Gibson, Haven Reagan, Remington Roberts, Barrett Spradlin, Amara Vanderpool, Reid Cecil, Conner Chitwood, Axton Harness, Raiden Olinger, Briley West, and Bailey Wilcox.

Perfect Attendance: Xavier Daniels, Baylynn Grundy, Neveah Hall, Jaith Massey, Remington Roberts, Conner Chitwood, Mason Davis, Carter Jones, MaKinlee Kidd, Raiden Olinger, Alexis Selvidge, and Kylee Yount.

5th Grade

1st Honor Roll: Kye Wilson, Karsyn Clowers, Cadence Phillips, Jase Phillips, and Bretley Stephens.

2nd Honor Roll: Ansley Hall, Breanna Helton, Avery King, Zoey Rogers, Braxton Smith, Jessica Smith, Mason Underwood, Maggie Brooks, Lila Gibson, Ashia Henry, Willow Kidd, Paxton Morrow, and Brayden Stephens.

Perfect Attendance: Idra Hutson, Deegan Terry, Kloee Young, Karsyn Clowers, Willow Kidd, Jase Phillips, Bentley Roe, Bretley Stephens, and Cricket Terry.

6th Grade

1st Honor Roll: Raven Carson, Genesis Chitwood, and Lily York.

2nd Honor Roll: Kayden Brazzeal, Shaelyn Marcum, Kamryn Brazzeal, Tinleigh Martin, Tyson Miller, and Dalton Reed.

Perfect Attendance: Weston Bobbitt, Genesis Chitwood, Anderson Hall, Hayden Jeffers, Shaelyn Marcum, Tyson Miller, Zarieth Peters, Dalton Reed, and Lily York.

7th Grade

1st Honor Roll: Aleighana Cotton and Emma York.

2nd Honor Roll: Valerie Phillips, Tyson Wagner, Luke Cecil, Ariel Jeffers, Jackie Gibson, and Jazmyne Kimbrell.

Perfect Attendance: Jayda Gibson, Caleb Helton, Bailey Sexton, Jayden Terry, Liam Chitwood, Jackie Gibson, Alizah Kimberlin, Timothy Smith, and Jase Terry.

8th Grade

1st Honor Roll: Mena Carson, Kendyl Daughtery, Victoria Kidd, Zoe Lewallen, and Cheyenne Watson.

2nd Honor Roll: Megan Duncan, Keiley Noe, Abygale Overton, Jacelynn Sexton, Anisten Harvey, Alexis King, Ashton Newport, Madalen Partin, and Allie Privett.

Perfect Attendance: Bransen Bowling, Mena Carson, Hazel Hutson, Elijah Jeffers, Keiley Noe, Abigail Perry, and Madelynn West.

Honor Roll announced at Fairview Elementary School

HUNTSVILLE | Fairview Elementary School Principal Scott Cash announced Honor Roll and perfect attendance students for the first nine-week grading period.

Pre-K

Perfect Attendance: Dylan Young.

Kindergarten

Perfect Attendance: Raelyn Bowling, Layla Duncan, and Azeria Lowe.

1st Grade

1st Honor Roll: Jeffery Adkins, Robert Boocher, Joe Chambers, Ella Goad, Jayden Jeffers, Clayton Lowe, Harper Stephens, and James Yancey.

2nd Honor Roll: Ayla Bond, Willow Adkins, Alexander Winnie, Emberly Trent, Raysley Harness, and Leah Allen.

2nd Grade

Perfect Attendance: Keaton Barnes, Allie Byrge, Tabias Daugherty, Dillion Gagne, Emma Greene, Brindyl Litton, Aubree Mason, and Riley Young.

1st Honor Roll: Jaxtyn Trent, Riley Young, Ava Lawson, Levi Potter, and Bella Winnie.

2nd Honor Roll: Maylee Douglas, Brindyl Litton, Jolie Lowe, Kade Newport, Grady Watson, Dillon Gagne, Emma Green, Airistyn Jones, and Adalynn Mason.

3rd Grade

Perfect Attendance: Blaine Cash, Braylin Day, Kayson Harness, Sadie Massengale, Shelby Smith, Gabe Strunk, and Tymberly Yaden.

1st Honor Roll: Brentley Goodman, Jayden Lowe, Arielle Ranta, and Athena Yaden.

2nd Honor Roll: Gabby Botts, Jedtalee Charlton, Kayson Harness, Kendrick Phillips, and Gannon Shepherd.

4th Grade

Perfect Attendance: Jansen Adkins, Bella Cook, Sallie Diamond, Bree Haynes, Ethan Mason, Knox Washam, and Anna Young.

2nd Honor Roll: Jansen Adkins, Patience Jeffers, Zane Shepherd, and Anna Young.

5th Grade

Perfect Attendance: Troy Caldwell, Bentlee Cash, Hailey Cromwell, Tanner Emmons, MaKayla Hembree, Tymber Jeffers, Dayson King, Brynlee Lloyd, Sawyer Mason, Kember Phillips, and Zaidyn Yaden.

2nd Honor Roll: Bentlee Cash, Tymber Jeffers, Rylee Mills, Kember Phillips, Kamden Strunk, Luke Lloyd, and Bella Smithers.

6th Grade

Perfect Attendance: Josie Aleshire, Parker Braden, Emberlyn Cotton, Mackenzie Crowley, and Zander Jeffers.

1st Honor Roll: Josie Duncan, Makinlee Carson, Mackenzie Crowley, Bethany Young, and Isabelle Young.

2nd Honor Roll: Ivory Haase, Kylie Shepherd, Aisaac Goad, Kaydence Holicki, Neveah Jeffers, Zander Jeffers, Madison Pergram, and Emily Young.

7th Grade

Perfect Attendance: Jaxon Cummins, Isaac King, and Chadran Litton.

1st Honor Roll: Cooper Urann.

2nd Honor Roll: Atlas Bruce, Jaxon Cummins, Maddie Douglas, Ava Fitzgerald, Harley Hembree, Brantley Jeffers, and Hannah Massengale.

8th Grade

Perfect Attendance: Jaxon Bertram, Shaylynn Pickard, and Scarlette Shafer.

1st Honor Roll: Ari Archer, Addie Botts, Ethyn Brooks, and Korbin Litton.

2nd Honor Roll: Jaxon Bertram, Analeigh Hatfield, Buster Massengale, Shalynn Pickard, Abby Potter, Gage Rectenwal, Scarlette Shafer, Wesley Smithers, Drew Walker, and Jayden Yaden.

Honor Roll at Huntsville Middle School

HUNTSVILLE | Huntsville Middle School Principal Rachel Lay has announced Honor Roll students for the first nine-week grading period.

5th Grade

1st Honor Roll: Emma Bass, Bailey Emmons, Destiny Holter, Amara Chambers, Addilyn Lowe, and Weston Winchester.

2nd Honor Roll: Ivy Beam, Kali Love, Avah Myers, Emmalee Strunk, Hadlee West, Maxton Braden, Sophia Daughtery, Paisley Goodin, Maddox Lay, Tanner Birchfield, Bentyn Buttram, Gabriel Butts, Penelope De La Cruz, Paisley Goodin, Ashlynn Davidson, Mariska Harness, Piper Morrow, McKenleigh West, Tryson Belcher, Easton Bowling, James Byrge, Mattie Caldwell, and Isaiah Freitag.

6th Grade

1st Honor Roll: Emma Anderson, Dagen Chambers, Canton Flowers, Raidyn Howard, Emma Hughett, Abigail Kennedy, Koleson Krahn, Rydel Rodgers, and Annalisa West.

2nd Honor Roll: Khloe Bond, Kolton Boshears, Teagan Ellis, William Freitag, Briella Lawson, Lukas Lawson, Nixon Lay, Chase Boyatt, Mikensley Byrge, Luke Caldwell, Baylie Carroll, Ana Guzman – Ramirez, Ryker Jeffers, Emery McConnell, Caleb Prater, Kallen Stephens, Kiona Yazzie, Remington Crabtree, Addison Kennedy, Alexis Richardson, BriAnna Wagaman, and Roman Yazzie.

7th Grade:

1st Honor Roll: Zoe Chambers, Hayden Perkins, Mason Ellis, Markaylynn Humphrey, and Hunter Wagaman.

2nd Honor Roll: Elizabeth Beam, Sydney Bertram, Anakin Casey, Victoria Hutson, Railey Montgomery, Patience Perry, Lukas Smith, Isabella Daughtery, Adelynn Rivera, Liberty Hughett, Krisha Prajapati, Shae Trotter, Ashlynn Epley, Harper Buttram, Brady Duncan, Kamden Howard, Lily Lawson, Kaydence Lay, Kolton McKamey, JB Perkins, Brody Phillips, Piper Stacy, Axel Thompson, Bella Thrower, and Elan Weatherford.

8th Grade

1st Honor Roll: Addison Anderson, Sophia Smith, and Sophia West.

2nd Honor Roll: Cage Austin, Ava Bass, Bo Brown, Olivia Daggs, Kinley Dick, Cheven Hickman, Tidus Kidd, Pazelynn Jeffers, Chapel Lay, Hailey Meadors, Kendra Newport, and Leland Rissler.

The weekend

☀️ Weather: The weekend will start off beautiful, but a cold front will bring rain to the region Saturday night and Sunday. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.

—

📅 Community Calendar

• Friday: Oneida will travel to Sweetwater and Scott High will host Meigs County. Both games will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday: Third Saturday night worship services will be held at Lone Mountain Baptist Church (6p.m.), Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.), Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m.), High Point United Baptist Church (7 p.m.), and House of the Lord (7 p.m.).

• Saturday: The Scott County Shelter Society will host the 4th annual Park After Dark at Oneida City Park beginning at 5 p.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, kids' games, a Halloween costume contest, and Halloween displays.

• Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

—

Scenic Sale!

