Happy Veterans Day! 🇺🇸 Originally known as Armistice Day, Nov. 11 is set aside each year as a day to honor military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. It is timed to coincide with the end of major hostilities in World War I, which happened at the 11th hour of the 11th month of 1918.

American Legion Post 136 in Oneida will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the War Memorial Building on Alberta Street. The featured speaker will be Gary Cruz (U.S. Army, ret.), who resides in Oneida and is employed by the National Park Service. A lunch will follow the service, served by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Here’s a look at what else is happening in Scott County.

This Week’s Weather

🌤️ Clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures today.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:10/5:33 • Records: 78° (2020), 18° (1960) • YTD Rainfall: 46.7” (Normal: 49.5”).

Details: We'll see mostly cloudy skies to start the day, but with gradual clearing this afternoon and a light breeze. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s. We'll be slightly cooler tomorrow, only in the upper 50s, but temperatures will rebound nicely on Wednesday, as a southerly flow kicks in ahead of the next cold front. Our next chance of rain will be Wednesday night into early Thursday. Will we actually see appreciable rainfall with this next system, or will it be another threat of rain that doesn't pan out — much like this weekend? That remains to be seen, but right now it appears we could see half an inch or so of rain.

Further Out: Temperatures may not get out of the 50s on Thursday or Friday, but we'll rebound into the mid to upper 60s for the weekend, as above-normal temperatures just keep hanging on. There had been signs of a major cooldown next week, but it'll be delayed, if it happens at all. Much like rain chances that don't pan out, the trend this fall has been cooler air masses that don't have enough penetrating power to cool us down here in Tennessee, thanks to stout tropical ridging. There have been some hints of a major cold snap the weekend before Thanksgiving, but this is probably unlikely at present time. The more likely scenario is that we continue to see temperatures in the 60s all the way into Thanksgiving. This could be the warmest November on record in Scott County, when all is said and done.

Frost/Freeze Watch: A widespread hard freeze is possible around Nov. 22-24.

The Latest

Family and friends are urgently searching for Blasia Lackey, an Oneida woman who has been missing since Sunday morning. According to numerous posts shared on social media, she had posted farewell messages online before she was last heard from, and friends are concerned for her safety. She was last seen driving a dark blue Toyota Corolla.

A couple of former Oneida football players met on the gridiron in Greeneville, Tenn. on Saturday, this time wearing opposing colors. Xavier Shoemaker is an offensive lineman at Carson-Newman University. Luke Barna is a kicker at Tusculum University. C-N won the game, 56-14, to wrap up a 9-1 regular season and a spot in the South Atlantic Conference championship game. The Eagles have also qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Tennessee picked up a 33-14 win over Mississippi State on homecoming at Neyland Stadium Saturday night. The Vols were able to pick up the win despite a subpar performance from their defense, but the win came at a cost, as quarterback Nico Iamaleava did not play in the second half due to an injury.

This week’s installment of the Sacred Ground series took the IH to Cecil Cemetery in the Cherry Fork community, which started after a series of violent fights claimed the lives of multiple men in the 1880s.

You may (or may not) have heard of the Encyclopedia of Scott County, a project of the IH that is attempting to preserve the community’s past as a resource for history teachers, students, and anyone who wants to know more about Scott County. Check out the latest entree: John Litton.

The Calendar

In addition to today’s Veterans Day service at the War Memorial Building in Oneida, here’s what’s going on this week…

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve a free breakfast for veterans from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (the cost is $7 if you aren’t a veteran). The menu consists of eggs, biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns and meat.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday: There will be a veterans ceremony at Winfield Elementary School at 8:20 a.m. Breakfast will be served with a program to follow.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: The Town of Winfield Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at the Winfield Municipal Building at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7pm until 9pm at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous meets at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m.. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is grilled chicken on rice, side salad and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott County Board of Education will meet at the Central Office on Court Street in Huntsville at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Have a great week! Our next newsletter will be The Weekender, published Friday morning. Our next E-Edition will be published Thursday evening. What we’re working on this week: Preseason basketball pictures at both Oneida High School and Scott High School. Look for an introduction to the players soon on ihsports.net.— Sam Voss, IH

