Good morning, Scott County! Welcome to a brand new work week. That’s never fun, but this is the last full week of work for most of us before the holiday season kicks off … so there’s that.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this week.

This Week’s Weather

🌤️ We’re still tracking a major cooldown towards the end of the week, but today will be nice, with temps near 70°.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:17/5:28 • Records: 76° (2016), 15° (1997) • YTD Rainfall: 47.4” (Normal: 50.4”).

Details: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today, and a high right at 70°. This will be the only really nice weather day this week, so enjoy! Gusty winds will begin tonight, accompanied by slight rain chances. Showers and perhaps even some rumbles of thunder will become likely tomorrow, and winds will continue to gust to about 20 mph. Rain will remain likely tomorrow night, and continue into early Wednesday morning. The wind gusts will continue through Wednesday. Rain totals will be relatively light; around half an inch or so of rain seems likely.

Further Out: We will be between systems Wednesday and Wednesday night. Then the colder air arrives on Thursday and with it a chance of snow … or at least rain and snow mixed. Precipitation will be very light, and if snowflakes do fall, they’ll be inconsequential. The details have worked themselves out and it now seems almost certain that temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s both Thursday and Friday. That isn’t as cold as it once looked like it might be, but it’ll still be the coldest we’ve been this fall. (We were only 49° on Oct. 16, but that day was sandwiched by days with temperatures in the 50s.) And temperatures will likely remain in the 40s on Saturday, before we see a real warming trend kick in on Sunday. Above-normal temperatures will likely close out the month of November, and likely be in place for the first half of December, as well.

Frost/Freeze Watch: A light freeze is likely Thursday night.

The Week Ahead

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is white beans and ham, greens, beets, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Robbins Elementary School Food Pantry will be open Nov. 19 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Barton Chapel (5760 Scott Highway, Robbins). Turn onto School House Road at Keeton Monuments and follow it to the entrance of Barton Chapel (do not try to enter Barton Chapel from U.S. 27 please). Parents, grandparents, guardians or caregivers of a child attending Robbins Elementary School or Head Start are eligible to receive food. No proof of income is required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7pm until 9pm at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: High school basketball season begins, with Scott High traveling to Strawberry Plains to face Carter in a girls-only game at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous meets at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is lasagna, side salad, garlic bread and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: In high school sports, Scott High will be at home against South Doyle (girls) and York Institute (boys), beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday: The boards of aldermen in both Oneida and Huntsville will meet at 6 p.m., at the Oneida Municipal Services Building and the Huntsville Municipal Building, respectively.

Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Have a great week! Our next newsletter will be The Weekender, published Friday morning. Our next E-Edition will be published Thursday evening. — Sam Voss, IH

