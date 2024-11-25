Good morning, Scott County! Welcome to a brand new work week … well, for some, anyway. :) Many of you have off at least three days this week, and the really lucky ones have the entire week off. Hopefully everyone is gearing up for a wonderful Thanksgiving. With it being Thanksgiving, of course, there’s very little happening. But here’s a roundup, anyway…

This Week’s Weather

⛅️ Today's going to be a really nice day. We'd better enjoy it, because big changes are headed our way for later in the week.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:24/5:25 • Records: 72° (1974), 7° (1970) • YTD Rainfall: 48.3” (Normal: 51.3”).

Details: We'll make a run at the mid 60s today with gusty south winds and increasing clouds. It's hard to beat temperatures like that for Thanksgiving week! But we're going to see a series of cold fronts this week that will gradually push down temperatures. The first one will be tonight, with rain likely. Isolated showers will begin to push into the region around 7 p.m. tonight, will increase later on, and will have moved out of the area by shortly after midnight. Rainfall totals will be rather sparse. Some folks might see up to a quarter of an inch. Then we'll see a mix of clouds and sun the next couple of days with temperatures in the 50s. The next system will arrive Wednesday night and linger into Thanksgiving Day. There are some indications that we could see a really nice thump of rain with this system — perhaps between 1 and 1.5 inches. Much colder temperatures arrive on the back side of the rain, and we'll probably not get out of the 30s on Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for highs through the weekends, with snow showers possible at times. We will drop to around 20° Friday night. This will easily be the coldest weather we've seen so far this fall season.

Further Out: We could be even colder early next week, although details are still evolving. This is an arctic wave that means business, and right now it's just a question of how far southward the cold air will penetrate.

Snow Watch: Very minor snow accumulations are possible in some areas this weekend. Major problems are not expected.

News Updates

• Scott High basketball picked up home wins over Cosby and the Knox Ambassadors on Saturday, as the Highlanders close out the first week of basketball season with a 3-0 record. The Lady Indians began their season Saturday at Anderson County, defeating Knox Central comfortably before falling to a good Sevier County team. Our latest edition of VARSITY, the sports magazine of the Independent Herald, was published yesterday and includes updates on everything that happened last week.

• ICYMI: Scott County’s unemployment rate continues to dip slowly, and is now at 4.3%. And we have the latest on the hopes of some (and objections by others) to transform the old Tennessee Railroad rail bed into a cycling and hiking trail from Oneida to Devonia.

• The IH Sports Network’s first broadcast of the 2024-2025 basketball season will be Monday, as Oneida hosts Wartburg. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m., and the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report will begin at 6:15 p.m.

The Week Ahead

» Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is veggie soup, grilled cheese and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

» Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

» Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

» Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

» Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7pm until 9pm at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

» Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous meets at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m.. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

» Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is potato bar, salad and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

» Thursday: Butcher’s BBQ will be at Concord Baptist Community Chapel on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, beginning at 10 a.m., and will hand out 100 free Thanksgiving dinners.

» Thursday: RaeZack’s will offer its sixth annual free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28, starting at 12 p.m. and continuing as long as food lasts. Everyone is welcome to dine in, drive thru, or carry out.

» Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center, located on Main Street in Oneida, will serve free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Call (423) 569-5972 to place your order.

Have a great week! Our next newsletter will be The Weekender, published Friday morning. We will not publish an E-Edition this week, as we celebrate Thanksgiving. — Sam Voss, IH

