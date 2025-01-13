Good Monday morning, Scott County! Welcome to a brand new work week. Let’s get the week started by catching up on what’s happening in Scott County.

The Latest

• It’ll be another day out of school for students and teachers in Scott County, extending Christmas break into a fourth week. Both Oneida and Scott County schools announced Sunday afternoon that they’ll be closed today, due to continued snow-covered back roads in shaded areas. Oneida students haven’t been in class since Christmas break began Dec. 20. Scott County students went Thursday on a two-hour delay. The good news is that temperatures should be above freezing once again today, allowing snow-melting to continue.

• Road conditions in Scott County this morning: All state routes are clear. Well-traveled secondary routes are also clear. Well-traveled backroads are clear in spots, though patches of snow and ice remain in shaded areas. Lesser-traveled backroads remain snow-covered and treacherously slick in many areas.

• ICYMI, our story from Friday when it was revealed that Scott County Schools was among the victims of a PowerSchool hack that occurred last month, resulting in student data — including social security numbers — being compromised.

• Congratulations to Sadie Mattson. She was the Independent Herald’s winner in the Snow Day photo contest. She and her family received a $50 gift card to Outback. Also, congratulations to Saylor Newport, who was voted as the People’s Favorite winner. He and his family will receive a gift card to the Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants. More than 300 readers submitted photos, a number that continued to grow even after the contest ended.

This Week’s Weather

⛅️ A mix of clouds and sun today, with a high in the mid 30s.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:47/5:45 • Records: 68° (2013), -2° (1972) • YTD Rainfall: 1.6” (Normal: 2.2”).

Details: After a nice day yesterday, today will be slightly cooler. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the mid 30s. This should allow snow-melting to continue in areas where slick spots remain on roadways, but another wave of cold air is lurking. We probably won’t get noticeably colder as the day progresses, but we’ll sure get cold quick after sunset, and then we’ll drop to near single digits tonight. The next two days don’t look as cold as they once did; there’s less of a snow pack in place than was expected. We may even get above freezing again on Tuesday. Wednesday will be close to freezing, as well. Nighttime lows should drop into the teens at night. A warming trend begins on Thursday, ahead of the next storm system, and we may hit 40°. Temperatures should be in the mid 40s Friday and Saturday with rain showers.

Further Out: Cold air rushes back in on Sunday, and any remaining precipitation will change from rain to snow. Some very minor accumulations cannot be ruled out, but for now it’s just something to watch. Very cold air will be in place once again for at least part of next week. The GFS shows a more transient cold snap, with milder temperatures returning by the middle of the week. The Euro keeps the cold air hanging around longer. Time will tell which is correct. There are also winter storm signals for this week, with the potential for a Gulf low traversing the base of the atmospheric trough that will be in place. For now, it looks like any significant snow accumulations would be to our south and east, but this is a long way out and is subject to change.

Snow Watch: The best chance for snow over the next two weeks will be a rain-to-snow scenario with very minor accumulations possible on Sunday. Some snow can’t be ruled out next week, but there’s nothing really specific to watch yet.

You can find daily weather forecasts and analysis on our website, Eye to the Sky.

The Week Ahead

» Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

» Monday: Scott County Finance Committee will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. at the Scott County Mayor’s Office in Huntsville.

» Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

» Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

» Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

» Tuesday: Oneida basketball will travel to Alcoa while Scott High basketball will travel to Clinton. These district games will tip at 6 p.m., and both will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report beginning at 5:45 p.m.

» Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

» Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous meets at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m.. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

» Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

» Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday mornings, except on the first Thursday of the month, hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. You are eligible to receive food once per month. Operating procedures have been modified in order to comply with governmental requests for social distancing. For more information or requirements, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

» Thursday: The Huntsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. at the Huntsville Municipal Building.

» Thursday: Scott High basketball will travel to Loudon for a 6 p.m. start. This game will not be broadcast.

» Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous meets at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

» Friday: Oneida basketball will travel to Pigeon Forge and Scott High basketball will travel to Cumberland Gap. These district games will tip at 6 p.m., and both will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Have a great week! Our next newsletter will be The Weekender, published Friday morning. This week’s publications will include our regular E-Edition on Thursday, and Varsity on Sunday. — Sam Voss, IH

