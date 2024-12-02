Good morning, Scott County! Welcome to a brand new workweek. It’s always tough to get back to work after an extended holiday, but here we are. The good news? Christmas is just around the corner! Here’s what’s happening in the meantime…

This Week’s Weather

❄️ There's a slight chance for snow showers late in the day today, although no accumulation is expected.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:31/5:23 • Records: 70° (1970), 8° (1963) • YTD Rainfall: 48.6” (Normal: 54.5”).

Details: We will start the day mostly sunny, but clouds will build during the day and there's a slight chance of snow showers after 4 p.m., lingering into the late evening hours. Temperatures will top out only in the mid 30s today. No significant snow accumulation is expected. A light dusting could occur wherever the heaviest bands of snow set up, but those chances are quite slim. No travel issues are anticipated. Tomorrow will be another cold day, with clouds breaking up during the day and temperatures only in the mid 30s once more. We'll drop into the teens both tonight and tomorrow night.

Further Out: A warming trend will kick in Wednesday, but it'll be short-lived. Another wave of cold air is expected by Thursday, which will plunge our high temperatures back into the 30s for Thursday and Friday. We could see a slight chance for rain Wednesday night, as the colder air begins to slide back in. Temperatures will begin to rebound on Saturday, and should be generally in the 50s, perhaps even pushing 60 at times, by mid to late next week and points beyond. The second half of December may turn out to be quite warm, given the teleconnections that are taking shape over the northern hemisphere.

Snow Watch: A slight dusting of snow is possible in some areas tonight. Otherwise, accumulating snow is not expected for at least the next couple of weeks.

Parade Outlook: We've been talking about dry weather and temperatures in the 30s for Saturday's Christmas parade, and that forecast has been quite consistent. Now, though, changes are taking place. The good news is that it looks a little warmer; we should at least be in the 40s and perhaps even pushing into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday afternoon. The bad news is that rain is starting to look like a possibility. There are two pieces of energy that will be on the separate branches of the jet stream this weekend. If they phase, rain (or, perhaps, a rain/snow mix) chances will go up dramatically. If they don't, rain chances will be lower. For now, it's a waiting game. The picture should become clearer over the next few days. The National Weather Service currently has a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for Oneida on Saturday.

News Updates

• Scott High men’s basketball bounced back from a 66-44 loss to Northview Academy on Friday to defeat Cumberland Gap 53-43 on Saturday, claiming third place in the Elevation/KOC Thanksgiving Invitational at Claiborne High School in Tazewell, Tenn.

• After visiting the Lowe Cemetery on Smokey Creek last week, which is the final resting place of Scott County’s first settler, the Sacred Ground series visited nearby Smokey Creek Cemetery this past week, which continues the story of the Lowe family, the Carroll family, and other early families to settle the Smokey Creek community.

• The latest edition of VARSITY was published yesterday, and can be accessed on the Independent Herald website. Varsity is the sports magazine of the Independent Herald.

The Week Ahead

» Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

» Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

» Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

» Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

» Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

» Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous meets at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m.. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

» Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

» Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

» Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9am – 12pm Thursday mornings, except on the first Thursday of the month, hours are from 6pm to 8pm. You are eligible to receive food once per month. Operating procedures have been modified in order to comply with governmental requests for social distancing. For more information or requirements, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

» Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous meets at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m.. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

» Friday: The Town of Oneida will host Christmas in the Park at Oneida City Park on Friday, beginning at 4 p.m. The First Baptist Church of Oneida handbell choir will perform at 5 p.m., the park’s Christmas displays will be lit at 6 p.m., and there will be food trucks, a holiday market in the gym, and pictures with Santa all evening.

