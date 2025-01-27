Good morning! Welcome to a brand new work week. It’s definitely gonna be a warmer one … hopefully it’s a great one for all. Here’s your guide to the week ahead in Scott County.

The Latest

• Barring a last-minute decision due to any wintry weather that may occur early this morning, schools are set to be in session and on time. It’ll be the first time since Dec. 20 that students in Scott County Schools reported to class on time! (Oneida students were on time for the first time this semester on Friday, only for schools to dismiss at 11:45 a.m. due to snow.)

• Our teams were mostly successful in weekend basketball games. Head to ihsports.net to read all about them. Congratulations to the Scott Lady Highlanders for inching closer to a No. 1 seed in the district standings, and to the Oneida Lady Indians for winning back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, against Oliver Springs and Eagleton. There’s more basketball tonight, as Oneida hosts Alcoa. The game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, beginning with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report at 5:45 p.m.

• Speaking of basketball, Saturday marked the middle school semifinals at Jellico in the Area 7-A tournament. The championship games are tonight, with Oneida girls facing Huntsville girls, and Oneida boys facing Jellico boys. The games begin at 6 p.m. at Jellico High School.

• ICYMI: Residents turned out to a public hearing Thursday evening to voice mostly opposition to a proposed Dollar General store on Coopertown Road in West Oneida. The Oneida Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote on the proposal on Feb. 20.

• Our latest e-edition, the weekend edition of VARSITY, was published yesterday evening. You can view it here. Our next e-edition will publish Thursday.

This Week’s Weather

☀️ There's a very slight chance of light precipitation to start the day, then we'll gradually see sunny skies as the day progresses.

ALMANAC: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:48/5:39 • Records: 70° (1962), -4° (1966) • Year-To-Date Rainfall: 2.3" (Normal: 4.5").

DETAILS: A weak disturbance sliding by to our south was expected to bring some light rain and snow to the region during the pre-dawn hours, but today will gradually see sunny skies with a high of about 43°. We'll continue to see dry and sunny days for the next several days, pushing to near 50° tomorrow and then getting into the mid 50s on Wednesday.

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN: The next storm system to impact our area will be Thursday night into Friday. This storm could be a pretty substantial rainmaker for parts of the South, but totals in each locale will depend on the track of the storm. For now, it looks like the heaviest totals will likely be to our west. But that could change. We'll have a better idea of potential rainfall amounts over the next couple of days.

WEEKEND: Rain chances may linger into Saturday. But Sunday looks really nice — sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 50s.

FURTHER OUT: Next week looks really nice, as far as temperatures go. We may be in the 60s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There are some indications that we could even make a push towards 70°, but it's too far out to start pinning down specifics. One thing to keep in mind: when temperatures get very warm this time of year, severe weather often lurks. Keep an eye on the Feb. 7-8 timeframe for a potential strong storm system that could bring a severe weather threat to the region. There's a pretty good chance that we'll cool down behind that storm system, but a return of significant winter weather continues to look very unlikely for at least the first half of February.

You can find daily weather forecasts and analysis on our website, Eye to the Sky.

The Week Ahead

» Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

» Monday: Scott County Airport Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Scott County Airport in Oneida.

» Monday: Oneida basketball will host Alcoa at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report beginning at 5:45 p.m.

» Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

» Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

» Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

» Tuesday: Scott High basketball will travel to Anderson County for a 6 p.m. start. The game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report beginning at 5:45 p.m.

» Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

» Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous meets at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m.. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

» Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

» Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday mornings, except on the first Thursday of the month, hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

» Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous meets at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

» Friday: Oneida basketball will host Eagleton and Scott High basketball will host Gibbs. These district games will tip at 6 p.m. (Oneida) and 6:30 p.m. (Scott), and both will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Have a great week! Our next newsletter will be The Weekender, published Friday morning. This week’s publications will include our regular E-Edition on Thursday, and Varsity on Sunday. — Sam Voss, IH

Want to subscribe to this newsletter? It’s free!

Have an event to submit? Email newsroom@ihoneida.com or visit indherald.com/community-calendar-2.