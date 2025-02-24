Good morning! Welcome to the start of a new work week! This fresh chapter offers a chance to set clear goals, overcome challenges, and move steadily toward success. Whether last week was filled with wins or obstacles, today is your opportunity to reset, sharpen your focus, and channel your best energy into the coming days. Keep your spirits high, remain motivated, and take one step at a time. Let’s make this week both productive and fulfilling!

The Latest

» Scott High’s Lady Highlanders will play for a district championship today!

The Lady Highlanders will face Anderson County at 7:30 p.m. in the District 4-3A championship game at Union County High School in Maynardville, Tenn. The Mavericks are the defending district tournament champion.

Scott High reached the championship game with a 65-50 win over Union County on Saturday. Addy Rogers had a career-high 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Calli Strunk had 12 points and 10 assists.

The SHS women’s basketball program last reached the district championship game in 1997 — 28 years ago!

With Saturday’s win, the Lady Highlanders also earned the right to host a region tournament game for the first time ever. That game will be played Friday at 7 p.m. against either Seymour or Fulton.

Oneida’s Lady Indians will also play today, facing Pigeon Forge in the District 2-2A tournament consolation game at 6 p.m. in Maryville, Tenn. Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

Tomorrow, Oneida’s boys will face Eagleton in the consolation game at 6 p.m. The Indians kept their season alive Friday by shocking Gatlinburg-Pittman in the district quarterfinals.

—

ICYMI: The Town of Oneida Board of Mayor and Aldermen took the first step Thursday toward regulating package stores.

If approved, Oneida’s ordinance will limit the number of package stores to two.

No package stores would be permitted within 100 feet of a church, school or hospital — places beer currently cannot be sold.

No one person could own a majority of the package stores in Oneida or Scott County, meaning an owner could own only a single store.

The application period for package stores is slated to open April 1.

This Week’s Weather

☀️ It's going to be an absolutely gorgeous start to the week, with sunny skies and temps near 60°!

ALMANAC: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:13/6:29 • Normals: 52°/29° • Records: 75° (2023), -3° (1963) • Year-To-Date Rainfall: 11.6" (Normal: 9.3").

DETAILS: We'll see sunny skies and a high of about 58° today with only a hint of a breeze. Temperatures tonight will not drop below freezing, for the first time in well over a week, and we'll be right around 60° tomorrow. We'll get to around 66° Wednesday as a southerly flow builds ahead of our next storm system. Lots of sunshine all three days!

NEXT STORM: The next rain chance will begin Wednesday night and continue into Thursday, as a cold front approaches our region. This won't be a huge rainmaker or a severe weather threat, but a line of showers and perhaps thunderstorms is possible after midnight Wednesday night, with showers persisting through the day on Thursday. Thursday looks pretty chilly, but this is just a glancing shot of cold air, and we'll warm back up quickly on Friday.

WEEKEND: Sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s are likely both Saturday and Sunday.

FURTHER OUT: Near normal temperatures appear likely next week. We should see warming temperatures during the first part of the week, then it looks like a cold front may sweep through around Thursday (March 6), which would bring colder air back into our area. This once again looks like just a transient shot of cold air with temperatures rebounding pretty quickly. It's too soon to say for sure that real winter is dead, but we're getting pretty close to being able to make that declaration. Much of March is beginning to look slightly warmer than normal. We'll still have some cold shots all the way through March and April, but if we can make it through the next couple of weeks without an arctic wave or winter storm showing up on the horizon, we'll be getting really close to the point at which such events become extremely rare in our neck of the woods.

You can find daily weather forecasts and analysis on our website, Eye to the Sky.

The Week Ahead

» Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

» Monday: Scott Appalachian Industries serves lunch weekdays as part of its senior services. The cost is $5, dine-in or carry-out, at 12 p.m. Call (423) 663-9300 by 9:30 a.m. to order. Today’s menu: country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas and roll.

» Monday: The Scott County Airport Authority will meet at the Scott County Airport at 5:30 p.m.

» Monday: Oneida girls basketball will face Pigeon Forge at 6 p.m. in the District 2-2A consolation game, played at Eagleton Academy in Maryville, Tenn. Scott High girls basketball will face Anderson County at 7:30 p.m. in the District 4-3A championship game, played at Union County High School in Maynardville, Tenn. Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

» Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

» Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

» Tuesday: Scott Appalachian Industries serves lunch weekdays as part of its senior services. The cost is $5, dine-in or carry-out, at 12 p.m. Call (423) 663-9300 by 9:30 a.m. to order. Today’s menu: hot dog, chili and mixed fruit.

» Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

» Tuesday: Oneida boys basketball will face Eagleton at 6 p.m. in the District 2-2A consolation game, played on the Royals’ home court. The game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

» Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

» Wednesday: Scott Appalachian Industries serves lunch weekdays as part of its senior services. The cost is $5, dine-in or carry-out, at 12 p.m. Call (423) 663-9300 by 9:30 a.m. to order. Today’s menu: BBQ sandwich, tater tots and baked beans.

» Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

» Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday mornings, except on the first Thursday of the month, hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

» Thursday: Scott Appalachian Industries serves lunch weekdays as part of its senior services. The cost is $5, dine-in or carry-out, at 12 p.m. Call (423) 663-9300 by 9:30 a.m. to order. Today’s menu: chicken tenders, tater babies, corn and roll.

» Friday: Scott Appalachian Industries serves lunch weekdays as part of its senior services. The cost is $5, dine-in or carry-out, at 12 p.m. Call (423) 663-9300 by 9:30 a.m. to order. Today’s menu: pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, green beans and roll.

» Friday: Oneida girls basketball will travel to either Hampton or Chuckey Doak for the Region 1-2A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Scott High girls will host either Seymour or Fulton for the Region 2-3A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

Have a great week! Our next newsletter will be The Weekender, published Friday morning. This week’s publications will include our regular E-Edition on Thursday, and Varsity on Sunday. — Sam Voss, IH

