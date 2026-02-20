Good Thursday evening! This is The Weekender, a final look at this week’s news from the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) any of these newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t subscribed, please consider doing so!

Today’s newsletter is sponsored by Buckeye Home Medical Equipment. Serving Scott County and several other communities in the Upper Cumberland region, Buckeye is a full-line DME providing home health equipment to its patients.

The field is set for the 2026 election

HUNTSVILLE | Barring any withdrawals in the next six days, the field is set for the August 2026 general election in Scott County, as well as the May primary that will precede it.

In the end, everyone who had picked up a qualifying petition returned it, with the exception of Taylor Stephens-Overton, who was a potential candidate for County Commission in the 4th District. There was also one last-minute qualifier: Allen Phillips for County Commission in the 1st District.

Two of the three constitutional offices on the ballot — County Mayor and Sheriff — will feature competition, with four candidates running for each office.

In the County Mayor’s race, incumbent Jerried Jeffers is running as an independent candidate, while Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers is running as a Republican candidate. Also in the race as independents are Cumberland Clear president Jennifer Shockley and former County Commissioner Trent Cross.

In the Sheriff’s race, incumbent Brian Keeton and former Sheriff Ronnie Phillips will square off in the May primary for the Republican nomination. It is the only race on the May ballot that will feature competition. Whomever wins that race will face two independent challengers on the August ballot: law enforcement veterans Dennis Chambers and Kris Lewallen.

The other county-wide office that has drawn considerable interest is the race for County Clerk. In that race, incumbent Felicia Hamby Bilbrey, an independent, is opposed by challengers Christina Kay Cross, an independent, and Republican Amanda Chambers Sexton. Sexton ran against Bilbrey in 2022.

All other county-wide offices feature incumbents seeking re-election without competition: Kelvin King as a Republican candidate for Road Superintendent, Rena Erwin as an independent for Trustee, Donnie Phillips as a Republican candidate for Circuit Court Clerk, Ashley Newport Riseden as a Republican candidate for Register of Deeds, and John Beaty as an independent candidate for County Attorney.

There will be at least four new faces on County Commission, as four incumbents chose not to seek re-election: Sheila Buttram and Amy Jeffers in the 3rd District, Robyn McBroom in the 5th District, and Shon Terry in the 6th District.

In the 1st District, incumbents David “Blue” Day (I) and David Jeffers (R) are opposed by Elaine R. Lowe (I) and Allen Phillips (R).

In the 2nd District, incumbents Joyce Potter Keeton (I) and Taylor Buttram Stephens (R) are opposed by Adam King (R).

In the 3rd District, five candidates are running: Michael Keeton (I), Ronald C. Keeton (I), Kenny Morrow (R), Daniel W. Murley (I), and Dacy Williams (I).

In the 4th District, incumbents Kenny Chadwell (I) and Shonda Gray (I) are opposed by Jerry Wade Byrge (I).

In the 5th District, incumbent Kelly Chitwood (R) is opposed by challengers Zack Strunk (I) and Ralph Trieschmann (I).

In the 6th District, incumbent Colby Burke (I) is opposed by challengers Jason Perry (R) and Torrey Slaven (I).

In the 7th District, incumbents Jared Burke (I) and Tom Payne (I) are opposed by challengers Kris Byrd (I) and Anthony Carson (I).

Three of the four county school board races will feature competition, with only Kimberly Kidd (I) in the 4th District running for re-election unopposed. In the 1st District, incumbent Tommy Silcox (I) is opposed by Rhonda Marlow Davis (R). In the 5th District, incumbent Angie Anderson King (I) is opposed by Roger Douglas (I). And in the 7th District, incumbent Tressa Murphy (I) is opposed by Matt Stiltner (I).

There will also be at least one new face on the Oneida Special School District Board of Education, as incumbent Dorothy Watson is not seeking re-election. Incumbents Kevin Byrd (I) and Mark Matthews (I) are on the ballot, along with challengers Benji Jacobs (I) and Stuart Jones (R).

The deadline to withdraw from the race is Feb. 26 at noon.

Mountain People’s Health Councils offers general practice dentistry for all ages, using the latest technology for dental imagery and digital scanning. Sliding scale fees apply! Learn more. (Sponsored.)

Scott County woman fatally injured in Kentucky accident

STRUNK, Ky. | A 51-year-old Scott County woman was fatally injured in a two-car accident here Friday.

Vanita Phillips, 51, died Monday, three days after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 27 that also resulted in serious injuries to her husband, Audie Joe Phillips.

The accident occurred at U.S. 27’s intersection with Southern Highway in the Strunk community in southern McCreary County. According to information released by the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, its deputies responded to the crash site, along with McCreary County EMS and Pine Knot Fire Department. The Sheriff’s Office said that a pickup truck driven by Audie Phillips was traveling north on U.S. 27 when it collided with a southbound pickup driven by Seth Cross.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that both Audie and Vanita Phillips were extricated from their vehicle by Pine Knot firefighters and flown by air-evac helicopters to a hospital in Lexington.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville at 11 a.m., with visitation scheduled for tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dwight Stanley and Jeff Chaney will officiate the memorial service.

In addition to her husband, Vanita Phillips is survived by sons Michael Lloyd Jr. and wife Emily, Jovan Phillips and Anastasia Harness, and Jadrian Phillips and wife Lilli. She had three grandchildren: Berkley Noah, Wrenley Jaymes, and Haisley Rayne Lloyd. She is also survived by her mother, Geraldine Walker Brown.

Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center offers short-term or long-term care … on your terms. Learn more. (Sponsored content.)

Ridgeview launches ROADs to Recovery program

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. | Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services is proud to announce the launch of ROADs to Recovery (aka ROADs), a comprehensive substance use and opioid use disorder treatment initiative designed to expand access to evidence-based care and recovery services across the region.

Through Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Council (OAC) Cycle 2 funding, ROADs offers a full continuum of care, beginning with inpatient stabilization, assessment, and detox services, followed by multiple treatment and recovery pathways. These include residential treatment, community-based services, and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for clinically indicated ROADs clients.

“ROADs reflects Ridgeview’s long-standing commitment to meeting people where they are and walking alongside them toward lasting recovery,” said Courtney Cook, ROADs Manager. “By offering a coordinated continuum of care, we are strengthening recovery pathways and addressing a critical need in the communities we serve.”

The ROADs Team is comprised of highly trained professionals specializing in substance use care and treatment, delivering compassionate, person-centered services grounded in best practices. The program will accept most insurance plans and serve uninsured individuals, ensuring that care remains accessible to those who need it most.

Substance use and opioid use disorders continue to impact individuals, families, and communities across East Tennessee. By expanding detox, treatment, and recovery services under one integrated program, Ridgeview aims to reduce barriers to care, improve outcomes, and support long-term recovery.

Referrals and inquiries can be made by calling 833-494-5046 or visiting www.ridgeview.com.

This project is funded under a Grant Contract with the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council.

About Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services

Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services is a nonprofit community mental health provider serving East Tennessee with a comprehensive array of behavioral health, substance use, and recovery-oriented services. Ridgeview is committed to delivering compassionate, evidence-based care that promotes hope, healing, and resilience.

If you or someone you love is struggling, Ridgeview offers same-day access through our Walk-in Clinics in Anderson, Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Roane, and Scott counties. You can learn more at www.ridgeview.com, or call our 24/7 Mobile Crisis Line at 800-870-5481.

Oneida advances to district championship game

HARRIMAN, Tenn. | Behind a 15-point effort from Kendall Duncan, 12 points from Elli West and 11 points from Larissa Jones, Oneida’s Lady Indians defeated Oliver Springs 51-23 on Thursday to advance to the District 3-A championship game, where they will face Coalfield at Roane State Community College here Monday.

Oneida jumped out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter and eventually led by as much as 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Scott High, meanwhile, fell to Anderson County 50-42 in the District 4-3A semifinals, ending its quest to defend its district championship from a year ago. The Lady Highlanders, who were led in scoring by Calli Strunk with 13, battled back from a double-digit third quarter deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter. However, the game was controversially officiated, and Scott post Addy Rogers fouled out of the game moments after Scott took its last lead on a 3-point shot by freshman Sage Riseden.

The Lady Highlanders will face Union County in the district consolation game at Anderson County on Monday.

Boys’ semifinal action is Friday, with Scott slated to face Anderson County at 6 p.m. and Oneida to face Jellico at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

The Weekend!

☀️ Weather: Sunshine will return today with a high of 61°. Unfortunately, colder weather will return this weekend. After we get into the 50s tomorrow, we won’t get out of the 30s on Sunday, and Monday may struggle to get above freezing. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page— published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.

—

📅 Community Calendar

• Friday: In high school sports, Scott High boys will travel to Anderson County for the District 4-3A semifinals at 6 p.m., and Oneida will face Jellico at Roane State Community College in Harriman in the District 3-A semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

• Saturday: Third Saturday night worship services will be held at Lone Mountain Baptist Church (6p.m.), Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.), Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m.), High Point United Baptist Church (7 p.m.), and House of the Lord (7 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com.

• Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District. Citizens Gas Utility District pipelines are generally safe. They can be damaged by things such as excavation, natural forces, and automobile accidents. These can potentially cause a leak.. Visit citizensgastn.com.

Scenic Sale!

This week’s sale items at Scenic Foods in Huntsville! The sale continues through Tuesday. Sponsored content.

