Goooooood Friday afternoon! With apologies, the newsletter is a bit late today. It's been a busy last couple of days! But the good news is it's Friday … a cold Friday, but Friday nonetheless. And if you're one of the lucky ones, today will be your last day of work before a week off for Thanksgiving. 😎

And now let’s get to the news…

Weekend Weather

It’s going to be a quiet weekend from a weather standpoint. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s this afternoon, and warm slightly to near 50° tomorrow, as the blustery winds that have made it feel even colder begin to lay down overnight. We may see cloud cover prevent us from dropping below freezing or seeing frost formation tonight, but it’s safe to say that the growing season is now over. We’ll be 60° with sunny skies on Sunday!

Rain chances return Monday. The showers will scoot out quickly Monday night, but we’ll see rain become likely again by Thanksgiving Day. The holiday will feature rain and temperatures in the 50s. After that, we’re watching a major cold snap unfold for the first few days of December. Keep an eye on our Eye To The Sky page for more details.

What’s New

» Scott County’s unemployment rate continues to slightly decrease. It was 4.3% in October, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month. It’s now down almost a full percentage point since reaching 5.1% earlier this year.

» As the rails and timbers are ripped up on the historic Tennessee Railroad line from Oneida to Devonia, an increasing number of landowners are asking, “What’s next?” A non-profit, Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, has proposed a rails-to-trail program that would see the old railbed made into a trail for hiking and biking along New River for 41 miles between Oneida and the old Anderson County coal mining camp. We take a look at the hopes and concerns for the next phase of the railroad.

» Have you seen the new laundromat in Huntsville? The Laundrette opened this week, and the faces behind it are Russ and Angie Cole, who recently moved to Scott County from Washington State. Read about how this laundromat is different from any Scott County has ever had before.

» In sports, the Lady Highlanders defeated South Doyle in thrilling fashion last night, using a Konner Hutson jumpshot with four seconds remaining to steal a win. The Scott men’s team was able to pull away late for a double-digit win over York Institute.

» This week’s E-Edition was published last night. It contains 42 pages of content. (And this is a good time to mention that, if you haven’t already, you can hit the link to join the many Scott Countians who are receiving the E-Edition in their email inbox each week. It costs you nothing.)

The Weekend Ahead

» Tonight: The IH Sports Network will join WECO Radio in Wartburg to provide live video of Coalfield and Oliver Springs in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A state football playoffs. The game will be played at Coalfield’s Rochelle Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and pregame begins at 6 p.m. Join Keith Tucker and Andrew Knight across our network, including Facebook, YouTube, and Highland Media channel 190.

» Also tonight: Scott High Wrestling will open its season at Highlander Gymnasium with a four-way match. The action begins at 6:30 p.m.

» Tomorrow: The Children’s Center of the Cumberlands will host its first-ever Reindeer Race for Hope at Oneida City Park, beginning at 10 a.m. This 50-meter race will involve running (or walking) in inflatables. The entry fee is $15 (or $5 for children), which includes a t-shirt while supplies last. Inflatables are available to rent for $50. Santa will be on hand, as well.

» Tomorrow: The U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum, located on the campus of Scott High School as part of the Museum of Scott County complex, will be open on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month in 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

» Tomorrow: Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church invites all to its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The church is located at 1571 Jeffers Road in Huntsville, and the menu consists of ham, mashed potatoes, baked beans, dressing and dessert. You are welcome to dine in and fellowship, or drive through and pick up. For more information, call Pastor Dewayne Lawson (423-215-1445), Deacon Rick Allen (423-627-7194) or Deacon Jake Sexton (423-319-8034).

» Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

Have a great weekend. Look for The Daybreaker in your email inbox Monday as you get ready for school or work.

And if you have an event coming up or news to share, reach out to us by email at newsroom@ihoneida.com or visit indherald.com/community-calendar-2.

— Ben Garrett, Publisher