Gooooood Friday morning! Welcome to the weekend! After a couple of weeks off, “Inside Scott,” the newsletter, is going from a thrice-weekly publication to a twice-weekly publication — The Weekender (mailed out Friday mornings) to get you ready for the weekend, and The Daybreaker (mailed out Monday mornings) to get you ready for the new week.

Now, onto what’s happening in Scott County…

Weekend Weather

🌦️ Rain chances will end early today, with some clearing this afternoon.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 8:00/6:42 • Records: 85° (1984), 24° (2023) • YTD Rainfall: 46.6” (Normal: 48.4”).

Details: After some rain showers this morning, we'll dry out for much of the day, with some gradual clearing this afternoon. Temperatures will only be in the mid 60s today thanks to the cloud cover, but they'll rebound into the 70s tomorrow. The next several days will feature a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid 70s and mild nighttime lows in the mid 50s. Our next rain chance will be Tuesday.

Further Out: A cold front will approach the middle of next week, which will bring rain chances to our area late Tuesday through Wednesday. Temperatures on the back side of the cold front will be a little milder, about 10° cooler than on the front side. Again, we'll quickly rebound before another potential cold front around Veterans Day. As a general rule, warmer-than-normal temperatures are here to stay through at least the first two weeks of November, and perhaps beyond.

Frost/Freeze Watch: There's a very slight chance of frost around Nov. 11-12. Otherwise, temperatures will remain relatively mild at night through the first half of November.

The Latest

Visit indherald.com to find honor rolls and perfect attendance for the first nine-week grading period from Burchfield, Huntsville Middle, Fairview and Winfield.

Earlier in the week, we published a story about a British metal-detecting enthusiast who discovered a World War II artifact belonging to Scott County’s Ralph Hoffman while exploring a defunct airfield.

Last night, Oneida fell to Bledsoe County 27-0, bringing its 2024 football season to a close. You can find a game recap, statistics and photos on ihsports.net this weekend, and in the next issue of VARSITY: The Sports Magazine of the Independent Herald, due out Sunday.

Events

It’s going to be a quiet weekend overall.

Tonight: Scott High football will host Austin-East. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium, and it will be Senior Night.

Tomorrow: Middle school championship games will take place at Campbell County High School in LaFollette, Tenn. These are the Area II championships. At 3 p.m., Oneida will face Wartburg in Class AA, and at 6 p.m., Burchfield will face Coalfield in Class A. The IH Sports Network will broadcast both games live, with Keith Adcock on the play-by-play.

Tomorrow night: First Saturday night services will be held at Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.), East Robbins Missionary Baptist Church (6 p.m.), Norma Missionary Baptist Church (6 p.m.), and Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m.). For more, see our Church Directory.

Sunday morning: Daylight Savings Time officially ends at 2 a.m. In this era of wifi-enabled clocks, most of us won’t have to actually set our clocks back. But if you still have manual clocks, be sure to do so before heading off to bed tomorrow night. Daylight Savings Time will return on March 9, 2025.

Sunday afternoon: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

A New Edition

Thank you for reading! Have a great weekend. — Ben Garrett, Publisher

