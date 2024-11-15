Welcome to the weekend! Good Friday morning, as we hit the midway point of November — which also means that we’re only roughly six weeks out from Christmas. 😬

Weekend Weather

☁️ No rain today, but there will be plenty of cloud cover, and temperatures will be a bit chilly.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:14/5:30 • Records: 74° (1964), 9° (1969) • YTD Rainfall: 47.3” (Normal: 50.0”).

Details: Rainfall totals were very disappointing Wednesday night into yesterday ... which isn't surprising because that's been the trend dating back into the summer. We expected as much as 1.5 inches of rain, and wound up with just about half an inch. Nevertheless, the rain did usher in some cooler weather, and we'll only be in the mid 50s today with a light north breeze and lots of cloud cover. The clouds will begin to decrease overnight, as we deep into the upper 30s, and we'll begin a warming trend tomorrow. The weekend as a whole will be dry, we'll see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, and we may push close to 70° by Sunday afternoon — quite warm for this time of year.

Further Out: Our next rain chance begins Monday night and increases on Tuesday, with shower chances also continuing into Wednesday and Thursday. As has been the case all fall, we won't see a lot of rain or thunderstorms with the next cold front. However, this could be the most potent cold front of the fall season to date. We may not get out of the 40s on Thursday and Friday of next week. There's a lot of uncertainty, though, and the details are still being ironed out. As of now, it looks like we'll generally be in the 50s during the week of Thanksgiving. Another quick shot of cooler air is possible right around Thanksgiving.

Frost/Freeze Watch: Widespread frost and freezing weather is possible around Nov. 21-22.

The Latest

We’re watching the potential for this fall’s biggest cold snap in about a week. We’ve mentioned it a few times in the Eye to the Sky daily updates, and also on Facebook yesterday.

Keep in mind that “biggest cold snap” has a low hurdle to hear. October was well above normal as far as temperatures are concerned, and we’re off to the warmest start to November in Scott County’s history. But it does look like a major cooldown is on the way. How cool? Well, that’s to be determined. As of last night, the National Weather Service was calling for temperatures in the mid 50s in Oneida next Thursday. That’s probably going to prove to be too warm, if the forecast holds as we expect it to. Will we be in the 40s? Or could we even be in the 30s with some snow flying around? The latter is probably a far-fetched idea at this point, but there is a growing possibility of a major (though localized) winter storm in the Midwest to accompany this setup, which could throw some inconsequential snow showers our way.

It does not look like the cold air will hang around very long. We’ll rebound to normal temperatures pretty quickly, and Thanksgiving week looks mild overall. There could be another shot of cooler air sometime right around Feast Day, followed by another quick warmup during the Black Friday weekend. Again, the details are being ironed out. Keep an eye on our Eye to the Sky page and our social media channels over the next few days.

This week’s E-Edition was published last night, featuring American Legion Post #136’s Veterans Day service from Tuesday. You can view this week’s edition here.

Four Scott Countians traveled to California last month to attend a filming of the game show The Price is Right. Did they get on? Did they win? You’ll have to watch Monday to find out. The show airs on CBS at 11 a.m.

The Town of Oneida has received a $100,000 state tourism grant to make repairs to the railroad depot building at Oneida City Park. Once renovated, the building will include a railroad museum.

The Weekend Ahead

» Today: St. Mary’s Legacy Clinic will host a Health Resource Fair and Food Distribution on Friday at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be more than 20 community resources represented, along with a box of food per household while supplies last.

» Tomorrow: The God’s Grace Soup Kitchen will return at Helenwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, beginning at 12 p.m. The menu will me chili, hot dogs and dessert. Drive through and have your food handed to you through your car window. The food is prepared by volunteers from several area churches.

» Tomorrow: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market will present its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday at the Farmers Market building on Scott High Drive in Huntsville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be local arts and crafts, baked goods, gifts and more.

» Tomorrow: The Fairview Elementary School Food Pantry will be open Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Straight Fork Community Center. Parents, grandparents, guardians or caregivers of any child attending Fairview Elementary School are eligible to receive food. No proof of income is required.

» Tomorrow Night: Third Saturday night worship services will be held at Lone Mountain Baptist Church (6p.m.), Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.), Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m.), High Point United Baptist Church (7 p.m.), and House of the Lord (7 p.m.).

» Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

Have a great weekend. Look for The Daybreaker in your email inbox Monday as you get ready for school or work.

— Ben Garrett, Publisher