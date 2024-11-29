Good morning to all your crazy shoppers who are braving the crowds for hot deals today — and to anyone of you unfortunate souls who are trudging into the office on this day after Thanksgiving. (You aren’t alone; we’re working too!) The holiday is over, and all that’s left now are the leftover deviled eggs and sweet potatoes … and maybe a slice or two of pumpkin pie that no one is going to eat. Here’s what’s happening in Scott County this cold weekend…

As always, if you’ve stumbled upon this on the web or been forwarded it by someone else, you’re invited and encouraged to subscribe — it’s free! We won’t spam your email inbox; we only send out newsletters on Mondays and Fridays.

Weekend Weather

🌤️ We'll start cloudy with gradual clearing today. Temperatures will be cold, in the upper 30s. Winds will gust to 20 mph.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:28/5:24 • Records: 73° (2001), 12° (2013) • YTD Rainfall: 48.4” (Normal: 51.9”).

Details: Today will see a return of sunshine — eventually. Winds will pick back up, gusting to 20 mph to make it seem a little colder than it is. Tomorrow will be much like today, except with more sun. A weak clipper system will slide through tomorrow night, which could bring a shot of light snow showers to the region. However, this continues to look very insignificant. If it snows at all, there shouldn't be enough to accumulate. The cold temperatures will continue through Tuesday, before a warming trend kicks in. We could potentially be back to 50° by Thursday, with a chance of rain Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Further Out: Chances are increasing that we'll see another shot of cold temperatures by next weekend. This cold shot may not last as long as this one; however, the cold air will be hanging out close by through at least the middle of the month, so any time we have a storm system that serves as a catalyst to pull the colder air southeast, there's a chance that we see temperatures dip back into the 30s and 40s for daytime highs.

Snow Watch: Accumulating snow is not expected for the next couple of weeks.

Parade Outlook: The 76th annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Dec. 7 continues to look dry. However, there's an increasing probability that it'll be quite cold that day, with temperatures in the 30s likely.

The Latest

» There were a slew of accidents reported in Scott County Thursday morning, as folks traveled to and fro for Thanksgiving feasts, including a car on its top on Paint Rock Road just outside the Oneida city limits. No serious injuries were reported, however.

» RaeZack’s fell short of its goal of feeding 1,000 people for free yesterday, but the restaurant’s annual Thanksgiving meal was still a success. A total of 954 dinners were served this year — which is a record for the event, which is in its sixth year. By 11 a.m. — a full hour before serving began — the drive-thru line backed up along the northbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 27 for nearly half a mile south of the restaurant. RaeZack’s will be closed today, but will reopen for normal hours on Tuesday.

Weekend Happenings

» Friday: Scott High men’s basketball will be in Tazewell, Tenn. to face Northview Academy at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals of the Elevation/KOC Thanksgiving Invitational at Claiborne High School.

» Friday: Coalfield football will travel to South Pittsburg for a 7 p.m. kickoff in the semifinals of the Class 1A state playoffs. This game will not be broadcast on the IH Sports Network. However, WECO Radio (101.3 FM) will have the play-by-play. You can listen online at wecowartburg.com.

» Saturday: Tennessee football will be at Vanderbilt at 12 p.m. with a spot in the College Football Playoffs on the line. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

» Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

That’s it! It’s a very slow weekend, which is to be expected due to the holiday. Have a great weekend, and look for The Daybreaker in your email inbox Monday morning as you get ready to head off to school or work.

And if you have an event coming up or news to share, reach out to us by email at newsroom@ihoneida.com or visit indherald.com/community-calendar-2.

— Ben Garrett, Publisher