Angel Falls Overlook. Photo: Wesley Queener.

Good Friday morning! Welcome to the weekend! Yet another day with temperatures in the 70s. It’s been a long, long time since we’ve been consistently this warm this deep into autumn. Not very often do we head into mid November with t-shirt weather still hanging on.

And here’s what’s happening in Scott County this weekend…

Weekend Weather

🌤️ Decreasing clouds and continued warm weather today.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:06/5:36 • Records: 78° (2005), 13° (2013) • YTD Rainfall: 46.7” (Normal: 49.2”).

Details: We’ll start the day with lots of cloud cover, but we should see some clearing this afternoon. Temperatures will again top out around 70° today and tomorrow, with light winds. Rain chances will move in Saturday night. We’ll see gusty winds Saturday night and Sunday, as well. Rainfall totals should be less than one inch, but we could see a nice little dose of rain. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday and Monday, in the mid to upper 60s.

Further Out: A second cold front may blow through around midweek, knocking temperatures down some more by late-week. We may only be in the 50s on Thursday. However, temperatures will continue above normal for much of the rest of the month.

Frost/Freeze Watch: Frost or a light freeze is possible next weekend.

The Latest

After all the votes were tallied, Scott County did the same thing in 2024 that it did in 2020: it supported Donald Trump for president by the largest margin of any county in Tennessee (after supporting him by the second-largest margin in 2016). The reliably-red vote in Scott County wasn’t limited to the presidential race, either. U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn won Scott County by the second-largest margin in Tennessee, and State Sen. Ken Yager received a larger percentage of the vote in Scott County than in any other county in the 12th Senatorial District.

The first round of the TSSAA football playoffs is tonight. Both Oneida and Scott High are out, for the first time since 2005, but here are some games you might be interested in:

• Rockwood at Cosby

• Polk County at Happy Valley

• Austin-East at Johnson County

• Harriman at North Greene

• Tellico Plains at South Greene

• Union County at Unicoi County

• Pigeon Forge at Alcoa

• Northview Academy at Anderson County

• Eagleton Academy at Bledsoe County

• Jellico at Coalfield

• Gatlinburg-Pittman at Kingston

• Cloudland at Oliver Springs

• Hampton at York Institute

Calendar

Another quiet weekend in Scott County…

Tomorrow: Tomorrow is the opening of the muzzleloader hunting season for whitetail deer, which will continue through Nov. 22. The season falls a little late on the calendar this year, because it is timed with Thanksgiving: gun season opens the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and muzzleloader season opens two Saturdays before gun season. The way the calendar falls this year, muzzleloader season opens on the second Saturday in November rather than the first Saturday in the month. The antlerless bag limit in Scott County is two deer. Two antlered deer are permitted through all deer hunts combined.

Tomorrow Night: Second Saturday night service will be held at Jake’s Branch United Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

Sunday: Elgin Church of Christ (130 Rugby Highway, Elgin) will host a Gospel Meeting Nov. 10-12. Services will be at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, 7 p.m. on Monday and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The theme is “Things We Can Know.” The guest preacher will be Johnny Burkhart, from Indian Mound, Tenn. Services include “I Know a Godly Home Matter” at 10 a.m. Sunday, “I Know Some Wonderful Things About You” at 11 a.m. Sunday, and “I Know the Greatest Tragedy” at 2 p.m. Sunday (with a pot luck dinner between the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. services), “I Know You Care” at 7 p.m. Monday, and “What I Want You To Know” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A New Edition

This week’s E-Edition was published yesterday. You can view it, and past editions, here.

A reminder: With football season over for our local teams, VARSITY, the sports magazine of the Independent Herald, will not publish this weekend. Our next edition will be our Nov. 14 regular edition.

