Goooooood morning! Thank God it’s Friday! (But for you superstitious types, it’s not just any Friday… it’s Friday the 13th — the second one in 2024, and the last until June 2025.) Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in Scott County.

The Weather

⛅️ We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, and it’ll be warmer. We’ll top out around 50° this afternoon.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:40/5:24 • Records: 57° (2015), -18° (1962) • YTD Rainfall: 50.7” (Normal: 53.7”).

Details: A stretch of mild, if sometimes wet, weather will begin today, with temperatures topping out around 50°. We’ll be in the mid 50s tomorrow, before our next rainmaker arrives. Rain will be likely from tomorrow night through Sunday night, with slight chances of rain almost every day next week. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for the next seven days. We could see an additional two inches or so of rain, on top of what we have gotten this week, by the end of next week, with most of that falling this weekend.

Further Out: Cold air will filter back in towards the end of next week. Among the two major models, the GFS is quickest with the return of cold air. If it is correct, we wouldn’t get out of the 30s on Friday. The ECMWF, by contract, remains mild Friday, with cold air returning Saturday. The ECMWF also keeps the cold air hanging on a little bit longer, and if it is correct we would start Christmas week cold. Both models agree on mild temperatures returning for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Snow Watch: Both of the two major models show the potential for light accumulating snow on the front end of the cold air mass. As currently depicted, accumulations would be relatively minor, and there’s plenty of time for change. We’ll see how this cold shot evolves over the next few days, and should have a decent idea of what to expect by late Sunday or early Monday.

White Christmas Watch: A white Christmas appears very unlikely. There is currently a better-than-average chance of at least light snow accumulations in the days leading up to Christmas, but the Christmas holiday period itself should be rather mild, with temperatures in the 40s or 50s.

The Latest

» Congratulations to Oneida senior Lydia Kline, who was crowned the school’s basketball homecoming queen on Tuesday, when the Indians hosted Oakdale.

» TCAT Oneida/Huntsville’s latest group of linemen graduated today. A total of 20 students graduated from the Power Line Construction and Maintenance program during a ceremony held at the Boys & Girls Club of Scott County. Most of the group were non-residents of Scott County, but there were a few in the group from here at home.

» Noah Lowe, one of those students who graduated today, is following in his father’s footsteps by becoming a lineman. His dad, Alexis Lowe, was a lineman at Plateau Electric Cooperative until he was seriously injured in a Warrior Dash accident. He later died in 2020, when Noah was 14. “I really looked up to him,” Noah said. “I wanted to be like him. I wanted to do the things he did.”

» Oneida basketball cruised on homecoming night, defeating Oakdale by 30 on a night that saw Grady Keeton go off for 26 points.

» Scott High’s boys picked up a huge rivalry win against Kingston, on the strength of a Landon Goodman 3-point shot with 19 seconds remaining. It was a game that saw Isaiah Washam record his first career double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

» Scott High’s girls also defeated Kingston, withstanding a late rally from the Yellow Jackets to pick up their first win against their old rival in almost four years.

» The Scott County Board of Education received the Award of Distinction at its Thursday meeting at the Central Office in Huntsville.

Weekend Happenings

⦿ Friday: Oneida will travel to Coalfield to face the Yellow Jackets in a non-district rivalry showdown at 6:30 p.m. The IH Sports Network will have the broadcast with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report beginning at 6:15 p.m.

⦿ Friday: Scott High will continue its long homestand with a district game against Union County at 6:30 p.m. The IH Sports Network will have the broadcast with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report beginning at 6:15 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Amazing Grace Church (2131 Cherry Fork Road, Helenwood) will offer free Santa and Grinch pictures beginning at 12 p.m., along with a free bag of gently-used toys of the child’s choice and as many books as they want, until supplies run out.

⦿ Saturday: Second Saturday night service will be held at Jake’s Branch United Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

⦿ Sunday: The Scott County Chamber of Commerce will present a free showing of Polar Express at the Capitol 3 Theatre in Oneida on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1:15 p.m. Concessions will be sold. The movie is sponsored by First National Bank, One Bank of Tennessee, and United Cumberland Bank.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

— Ben Garrett, Publisher